Rihanna Stuns In Sheer Skirt & Wu-Tang Shirt As She Carries Son, 1, On Night Out With A$AP Rocky

April 6, 2023 9:22AM EDT
Image Credit: The Hollywood JR / BACKGRID

Rihanna’s pregnancy style just keeps getting better and she proved that when she went to eat at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica on April 5. The 35-year-old was joined by her son and A$AP Rocky when she wore an oversized Wu-Tang T-shirt with a completely sheer black maxi skirt.

Rihanna out with A$AP Rocky & their son. (The Hollywood JR / BACKGRID)

For the outing, Rihanna wore a baggy black V-neck shirt that had the Wu-Tang Clan logo on the front. Ri’s oversized shirt was more like a dress and the bottom half featured thick white stripes. She styled the jersey-type shirt with a long black, tulle maxi skirt that was completely see-through. She accessorized her look with a pair of black Maison Margiela x Gentle Monsters Mm003 Sunglasses, strappy black peep-toe heels, and layers of diamond jewelry.

As for A$AP, he wore a leather hooded jacket with black leather pants and a black hat while their adorable son wore a white knit sweater, matching pants, and tiny white socks.

Rihanna looked fabulous in her outfit while holding her baby son. (MEGA)

Rihanna’s outfits lately have been nothing short of perfect and aside from this look, she was out in LA just a few days ago when she wore a black Gucci by Tom Ford Spring 1997 Knee-Length Mesh Dress, with a huge oversized brown Dior by John Galliano Vintage Fall 2000 Long Fur Coat. She topped her look off with a Louis Vuitton Lv x Yk Nano Speedy Bag, a blue and red Awge Blue Trucker Hat, and Tom Ford Python Ankle Lock Sandals.

Another one of our favorite recent pregnancy looks from the singer, was when she wore a pair of AGOLDE Low Slung Baggy Jeans in Shake with a gray crewneck sweatshirt, and a poofy black Norma Kamali Classic Sleeping Bag Coat on top. She tied her look together with a pair of white Alpina Vintage 80’s Technic Design Sunglasses, a Louis Vuitton 2003 Multicolour Monogram Sac Dalmatian Shoulder Bag, and bright blue Vault Gucci Moon Boots.

