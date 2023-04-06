Rihanna Stuns In Sheer Skirt & Wu-Tang Shirt As She Carries Son, 1, On Night Out With A$AP Rocky

Rihanna’s pregnancy style just keeps getting better and she proved that when she went to eat at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica on April 5. The 35-year-old was joined by her son and A$AP Rocky when she wore an oversized Wu-Tang T-shirt with a completely sheer black maxi skirt.
For the outing, Rihanna wore a baggy black V-neck shirt that had the Wu-Tang Clan logo on the front. Ri’s oversized shirt was more like a dress and the bottom half featured thick white stripes. She styled the jersey-type shirt with a long black, tulle maxi skirt that was completely see-through. She accessorized her look with a pair of black Maison Margiela x Gentle Monsters Mm003 Sunglasses, strappy black peep-toe heels, and layers of diamond jewelry.
As for A$AP, he wore a leather hooded jacket with black leather pants and a black hat while their adorable son wore a white knit sweater, matching pants, and tiny white socks.
Rihanna’s outfits lately have been nothing short of perfect and aside from this look, she was out in LA just a few days ago when she wore a black Gucci by Tom Ford Spring 1997 Knee-Length Mesh Dress, with a huge oversized brown Dior by John Galliano Vintage Fall 2000 Long Fur Coat. She topped her look off with a Louis Vuitton Lv x Yk Nano Speedy Bag, a blue and red Awge Blue Trucker Hat, and Tom Ford Python Ankle Lock Sandals.
Another one of our favorite recent pregnancy looks from the singer, was when she wore a pair of AGOLDE Low Slung Baggy Jeans in Shake with a gray crewneck sweatshirt, and a poofy black Norma Kamali Classic Sleeping Bag Coat on top. She tied her look together with a pair of white Alpina Vintage 80's Technic Design Sunglasses, a Louis Vuitton 2003 Multicolour Monogram Sac Dalmatian Shoulder Bag, and bright blue Vault Gucci Moon Boots.