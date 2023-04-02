Pregnant Rihanna Is Picked Up By A$AP Rocky From Studio Amid Rumors She’s Recording New Music

Rihanna, 35, and A$AP Rocky, 34, were spotted outside a music studio in Los Angeles, CA on Friday night. The pregnant singer was picked up by the rapper and they were photographed sitting inside a yellow SUV, which can be seen in photos posted by Daily Mail. They both appeared relaxed as they talked to each other in the vehicle, and at one point, they glanced over at cameras.

The outing comes in the midst of ongoing rumors that Rihanna’s been working on new music, maybe even a new album. It also comes after she was seen on a rare outing with her and A$AP Rocky’s 10-month-old baby son. She was cradling the cutie in a blanket as she left a photoshoot and wore a stylish outfit that included a tan coat over a blue top and baggy black pants.

When Rihanna’s not going on outings with just her son, she’s going on them with A$AP Rocky. Before they were seen at the studio, the lovebirds, who are expecting their second child, were last seen walking around hand in hand in West Hollywood on Mar. 15. Although it’s unclear where they were going, it was reported they were leaving Maxfield boutique.

The new mother and father’s bond is apparent whenever they’re seen together, and a source recently told us that having a child has only deepened that. Rihanna has even reportedly told her friends how important her beau is to her. “Rocky’s been everything,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She’s told her friends that she can’t imagine doing this with anyone but him by his side, he’s just so supportive and loving. Seeing him hold their son make her love him in a whole new way.”

Neither Rihanna or A$AP Rocky have confirmed when their second child is due, but they announced the happy news during her epic halftime performance at the Super Bowl in Feb. Since then, like with her first pregnancy, the “Umbrella” crooner has proudly put her baby bump on full display whenever she’s out and about.