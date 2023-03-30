Pregnant Rihanna Cradles Her Son, 10 Mos., After Leaving Overnight Photoshoot In LA: Photo

It’s bring your child to work day Rihanna. The singer and entrepreneur was spotted leaving a venue on the morning of Thursday, March 30 with her 10-month-old baby boy in her arms after reportedly embarking on an overnight photoshoot. Despite being up all night, Rihanna, 35, looked energized as she cradled her baby — who was wrapped in an orange and white blanket —in her arms, as seen below.

Rihanna was dressed casually to start the day in a purple jacket layered with a brown fur coat, which she paired with loose-fitting black pants. Her hair was straightened and she accessorized with huge gold hoops. She had two female acquaintances with her as she exited the building and entered her vehicle.

As fans know, the Fenty Beauty founder revealed her pregnancy during her first live performance in six years at Super Bowl LVII in February. Rihanna had previously hinted about “bringing someone” to the performance during an interview on The Process with Nate Burleson podcast, but fans assumed she was speaking about a musical guest. This is the second child RiRi is expecting with her partner of three years, A$AP Rocky. She gave birth to their first child together in May 2022 after they revealed their pregnancy with a public photoshoot in Jan. 2022.

The expecting parents were last seen on Wednesday, March 15 in West Hollywood. They were walking hand-in-hand and Rihanna let her bare baby bump shine in a red, white, and blue striped crop top she paired with baggy jeans.

Although fans were surprised Rihanna got pregnant just months after welcoming her first child into the world, it was known that she loves being a parent and was looking to expand her and the “Same Problems?” rapper’s family. “Rihanna always dreamed of being a mom and she takes a lot of pride in it.,” an insider told Entertainment Tonight in November. “She would love to have more children with A$AP in the future.”

Shortly after Rihanna gave birth, a person close to the Savage x Fenty founder revealed that Rihanna felt super supported by her man. “He wasn’t afraid or hesitant whatsoever to get in there and start changing diapers, waking up with the baby in the middle of the night, rocking him to sleep, etc.,” they told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY . “He’s trying to help any way he can and wants to let Rihanna get as much rest as possible.”

“Rocky’s been everything. She’s told her friends that she can’t imagine doing this with anyone but him by his side, he’s just so supportive and loving,” another source gushed to HL. “Seeing him hold their son make her love him in a whole new way.”