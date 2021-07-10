Rihanna Sizzles In Brown Leather Bustier As She Holds Hands With BF A$AP Rocky At Photoshoot

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky looked fashionably in love as they stayed close and held hands while wearing stylish outfits and hanging out on a sidewalk in New York.

Rihanna, 33, and A$AP Rocky, 32, turned heads on the set of a recent photoshoot! The lovebirds were all smiles while standing next to each other and holding hands on a sidewalk in New York City. RiRi looked amazing in brown leather bustier top under a matching long brown jacket and baggy brown pants while her rapper beau wore a black button-down long-sleeved top and black pants.

She topped off her outfit with a head scarf and light-colored shoes while he topped his off with a baseball cap and black boots as they walked near a brick wall together. Although it’s unclear whether or not the photoshoot was for one of them or both, they looked happier than ever to be around each other and weren’t afraid to show off affection in front of onlookers.

RiRi and A$AP’s latest outing comes after they’ve been spotted out together numerous times in the past. On July 7, they were photographed having fun on a date night while riding around in a white vehicle. The “Stay” crooner flaunted her fashionable taste by wearing a mint green Prada bucket hat along with a green and gray sleeveless top, blue jeans, and white heels.

Before that, the doting boyfriend was seen picking his gal pal up and carrying her outside after leaving a location in the Big Apple at night. Although it captured a lot of attention from photographers and other onlookers, the couple seemed lost in their own romantic world as they stayed close and looked at each other the entire time.

Rihanna and A$AP were friends for year before they decided to try their hands at a relationship with each other. They first went public with their love back in Nov. 2020 when they were reportedly seen having dinner in New York at the Beatrice Inn. They were “were seated discreetly behind a curtain” two days after Thanksgiving and their appearances only increased from there.