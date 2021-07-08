See Pics

Rihanna Rocks $495 Mint Green Prada Hat For Sexy Date Night With A$AP Rocky In NYC

rihanna
Shutterstock
West Hollywood, CA - Rihanna & boyfriend ASAP Rocky leave celeb hot spot Delilah’s in the wee hours of the morning in West Hollywood. They left the hot spot around 3:30 am. The two got into her SUV together. Pictured: Rihanna, ASAP Rocky BACKGRID USA 12 APRIL 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Rihanna and ASAP Rocky stop at 8th Ave. gas station to get gas Rihanna and ASAP Rocky get gas, New York, USA - 07 Jul 2021
Video available Mandatory Credit: Photo by Richard/Cesar/TheBigShotApp/Shutterstock (12167216ad) Rihanna and ASAP Rocky Rihanna and ASAP Rocky have a date night at Barcade, New York, USA - 23 Jun 2021 ASAP picked Rihanna up from her NYC hotel and arrived at Barcade arcade and bar in Soho, where they played video games and were caught packing on the PDA! View Gallery View Gallery 9 Photos.
News Writer

Rihanna wore a stylish Prada bucket hat for a date night with A$AP Rocky. See the pics of the couple!

Bucket hat queen Rihanna stepped out for a date night with A$AP Rocky in New York on July 7 with a stylish accessory: a $495 mint green Prada bucket hat. The Fenty Beauty founder, 33, was photographed getting into a white vehicle with A$AP, real name Rakim Athelaston Mayers, 32, behind the wheel on Wednesday evening, preparing to paint the town red — or, you know, mint green.

rihanna
Rihanna wears a Prada bucket hat for a date night with A$AP Rocky on Wednesday. (Shutterstock)

The always stylish singer paired the hat with a graphic tank top, denim jeans, white heels, and a white clutch bag. Rihanna also rocked some sunglasses with mint green frames to match the bucket hat. In another snapshot (below), the couple can be seen talking inside of the car before driving away. The outing marks the latest in a series of dates in the city for the two after officially going public as a couple in November 2020.

The longtime friends and colleagues struck up a romance over Thanksgiving weekend last year. In June, RiRi and A$AP put the “are they or aren’t they?” questions to rest after they were spotted at a bar together in the city, sharing a kiss inside. The duo became a couple amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic last year. In an interview with GQ in May, A$AP even divulged that the two took a road trip across America last summer.

Related Gallery

Rihanna's Sexiest Photos Of All Time

New York, NY - Rihanna heads to dinner at Carbone Italian restaurant in a sexy black lace dress and heels. Pictured: Rihanna BACKGRID USA 5 JULY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: T.JACKSON / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Rihanna arriving at the Bowery Hotel in New York City Rihanna out and about, New York, USA - 28 Jun 2021 Wearing Supriya Lele
Video available Mandatory Credit: Photo by Richard/Cesar/TheBigShotApp/Shutterstock (12167216h) Rihanna Rihanna and ASAP Rocky have a date night at Barcade, New York, USA - 23 Jun 2021 ASAP picked Rihanna up from her NYC hotel and arrived at Barcade arcade and bar in Soho, where they played video games and were caught packing on the PDA!

rihanna and a$ap rocky
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky out for a date night in NYC on Wednesday. (Shutterstock)

“Being able to drive and do a tour without feeling like it was an occupation or an obligated job agreement, I feel like that experience is like none other,” the rapper told the magazine. “I never experienced nothing like it.” During that interview, A$AP even called Rihanna the “love of his life,” admitting that she is “the one.” When asked about what it was like to be in a relationship, the rapper said, “So much better.”

“So much better when you got the One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones,” he said. “I think when you know, you know. She’s the One.” When asked about the potential of fatherhood, he said, “If that’s in my destiny, absolutely,” later adding, “I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably, overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child.”