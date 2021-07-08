Rihanna Rocks $495 Mint Green Prada Hat For Sexy Date Night With A$AP Rocky In NYC

Rihanna wore a stylish Prada bucket hat for a date night with A$AP Rocky. See the pics of the couple!

Bucket hat queen Rihanna stepped out for a date night with A$AP Rocky in New York on July 7 with a stylish accessory: a $495 mint green Prada bucket hat. The Fenty Beauty founder, 33, was photographed getting into a white vehicle with A$AP, real name Rakim Athelaston Mayers, 32, behind the wheel on Wednesday evening, preparing to paint the town red — or, you know, mint green.

The always stylish singer paired the hat with a graphic tank top, denim jeans, white heels, and a white clutch bag. Rihanna also rocked some sunglasses with mint green frames to match the bucket hat. In another snapshot (below), the couple can be seen talking inside of the car before driving away. The outing marks the latest in a series of dates in the city for the two after officially going public as a couple in November 2020.

The longtime friends and colleagues struck up a romance over Thanksgiving weekend last year. In June, RiRi and A$AP put the “are they or aren’t they?” questions to rest after they were spotted at a bar together in the city, sharing a kiss inside. The duo became a couple amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic last year. In an interview with GQ in May, A$AP even divulged that the two took a road trip across America last summer.

“Being able to drive and do a tour without feeling like it was an occupation or an obligated job agreement, I feel like that experience is like none other,” the rapper told the magazine. “I never experienced nothing like it.” During that interview, A$AP even called Rihanna the “love of his life,” admitting that she is “the one.” When asked about what it was like to be in a relationship, the rapper said, “So much better.”

“So much better when you got the One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones,” he said. “I think when you know, you know. She’s the One.” When asked about the potential of fatherhood, he said, “If that’s in my destiny, absolutely,” later adding, “I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably, overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child.”