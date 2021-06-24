Rihanna Kisses A$AP Rocky As She Rocks Plunging Pink Dress For Rare Public Date Night — Photo

Love is in the air for Rihanna and A$AP Rocky! The two were photographed out in New York City on June 23, and they weren’t shy about packing on the PDA.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky hit up Barcade in New York City on June 23, and they looked so in love. The stars were swarmed by paparazzi and fans outside the building, and A$AP put a protective arm around his woman’s shoulder as he guided her away from the masses. Rihanna wore a sexy, plunging pink dress which featured a high slit on one side. She covered up a bit in a leather jacket on the way out of the bar, and wore a furry pink bucket hat on her head.

To accessorize, RiRi rocked long, beaded necklaces and carried a white purse with a beaded flower design. She also accentuated her outfit with a pair of open-toed heels, and wore a pop of pink lip gloss on her lips. Meanwhile, photographers also caught the A-list couple inside the bar, and they were pictured packing on the PDA. At one point, they shared a romantic kiss on the lips, despite being in the crowded room. Rihanna had a big smile on her face as the rapper leaned in for the smooch.

Things have been heating up between Rihanna and A$AP Rocky since they first went public with their relationship in the fall of 2020. The two have been longtime friends and professional colleagues, but that turned into more amidst the coronavirus pandemic. After Rihanna split from Hassan Jameel in the beginning of 2020, she started spending more and more time with A$AP Rocky. Their romance was able to flourish away from the public eye as the world went into lockdown during COVID.

In a recent interview with GQ magazine, A$AP Rocky revealed that he and the singer actually took a road trip across the United States during summer 2020. He also referred to Rihanna as the “love of [his] life” and confirmed that she was “the one” for him. “She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones,” he raved.

For the most part, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky try to avoid the paparazzi, but they definitely did not seem shy on their latest date night! In April, the two also spent some time in Los Angeles, where they were photographed on another night out. She also took him home to Barbados with her for the holidays in December.