Rihanna Rocks Black Mini & A$AP Rocky Sports Leather During Late-Night Date At LA Club – Pics

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky looked absolutely dressed to the nines in new photos of the pair leaving Delilah’s in West Hollywood. Check out the latest pics of the duo!

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been looking incredibly stylish on their recent nights out, and their latest date night in West Hollywood was no exception! The Savage X Fenty founder, 33, gave off major vintage vibes with her look, sporting a gorgeous black mini dress with tassels hanging from the end of the skirt (inches above Rihanna’s knees). The stunning singer tossed her hair up into a bun and wore a long leather trench coat with fur cuffs and collar.

Rocky looked just as stylish in his monochromatic ensemble. The rapper, 32, wore a black leather top with matching pants and a pair of black boots. The twosome were spotted leaving West Hollywood hot spot Delilah’s at roughly 3:30 a.m. in the morning after a night of fun. Rihanna and Rocky left the club together, as seen in the image above.

Rihanna and Rocky have seemingly been keeping a low profile since they reportedly started dating in November 2020. Prior to their latest outing in West Hollywood, the pair was spotted in New York City on another late-night outing to New York restaurant Carbone on April 4. During that get-together, both stars look incredibly fashionable, with Rihanna sporting a vintage letterman jacket and Rocky in a casual, layered look.

As longtime fans of the artists know, Rocky and Rihanna have a long history together. In the past, fans have speculated whether or not the two had taken their longtime friendship to the next level, and finally received confirmation that they were indeed an item just before the 2020 holidays! In fact, Rihanna made the decision to invite Rocky to her home in Barbados to celebrate the New Year and more.

“He’s so excited to spend their first Christmas together,” a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife in late December 2020. “He’s had a thing for Rihanna for a few years now, and he’s so happy things have come full circle. Although this year has been tough for everybody, he’s so grateful to be ending it on such a high note by celebrating with Rihanna by his side.”