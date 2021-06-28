A$AP Rocky Scoops Rihanna Into His Arms Following Late Night Date In NYC — Watch

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna kept up the PDA during their latest date night in New York City that lasted until the sun was rising on June 27.

A$AP Rocky, 32, literally swept Rihanna, 33, off her feet in their latest romantic outing. The two were spotted walking through the streets of New York City at around 5:30 AM on June 27 after enjoying a late date night that kicked off the evening prior, according to TMZ. A$AP showed off his love for the “Diamonds” singer when he reportedly scooped Rihanna into his arms and continued venturing through the Big Apple before they eventually hopped into an SUV to head home. Video of that adorable moment can be seen HERE.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna have put their love on full display since they first went public with their relationship in the fall of 2020. On June 23, they enjoyed another night out in New York City and were captured sharing a smooch while inside Barcade. Before they entered the building, A$AP Rocky put a protective arm around his woman’s shoulder as he guided her away from the swarming paparazzi.

The A-list couple had been longtime friends and professional colleagues before things turned romantic amidst the coronavirus pandemic. After Rihanna split from Hassan Jameel in the beginning of 2020, she started spending more and more time with A$AP Rocky. And thanks to the world being in lockdown due to the pandemic, their romance was able to flourish under the radar. But in Nov. 2020, the stars seemingly confirmed their romance with a date night, and various media outlets also began reporting that they were an item.

In a recent interview with GQ magazine, A$AP Rocky revealed that he and Rihanna actually took a road trip across the United States during summer 2020. He also referred to Rihanna as the “love of [his] life” and confirmed that she was “the one” for him. “She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones,” he raved.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna have tried their best to avoid the paparazzi, but that’s easier said than done when you’re as famous as they are. In April, the two were photographed on another night out in Los Angeles. They were also captured together in December when Rihanna took the rapper home to Barbados with her for the holidays.