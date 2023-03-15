Rihanna Shows Off Baby Bump In Striped Crop Top & Jeans As She Holds Hands With A$AP Rocky: Photos

Rihanna held hands with baby daddy A$AP Rocky as she stepped out with her growing baby bump.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
March 15, 2023 8:11PM EDT
View gallery
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Rihanna and ASAP Rocky were spotted leaving late night date night at the Ned hotel where they spent a few hours in a private suite. When asked how their new baby was the two smiled but kept quiet.Pictured: Rihanna, ASAP RockyBACKGRID USA 25 AUGUST 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Rihanna and A$ap Rocky leave hand in hand from Maxfields in West Hollywood, Ca Pictured: Rihanna,ASAP Rocky Ref: SPL5530371 150323 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: London Entertainment / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
*EXCLUSIVE* Milan, ITALY - Superstar Barbadian Singer and a pregnant Rihanna with the American Rapper ASAP Rocky depart from Milan's Linate Prime Milan Airport as ASAP was spotted carrying his baby son as the rapper was also seen wearing funky funny shoes. Pictured: Asap Rocky BACKGRID USA 27 FEBRUARY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: SplashNews

Never one to be shy of a growing baby bump, Rihanna donned a striped crop top and jeans to step out with boyfriend A$AP Rocky on Wednesday, March 15! In photos taken in West Hollywood, RiRi rocked the blue and red collared crop top and paired it with jeans for the outing. She accessorized with a pair of sunglasses and a watch, and affectionately held hands with the rapper as they made their way to a vehicle. Rocky wore a green quilted vest, red plaid shirt, and graphic tee, and reached up to adjust his own pair of shades while happily walking with the songstress. They were reportedly leaving Maxfields.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky
SplashNews

It’s been a busy time for the “Umbrella” and future mom of two. She appeared in a performance of her Oscar nominated song at the Academy Awards on Sunday, March 12, and famously announced her second pregnancy during her Super Bowl Halftime performance last month. Rocky was seen raising a champagne glass to his famous girlfriend from the audience.

But it hasn’t all been smooth for the singer. She caught controversy in February for calling her infant son “so fine” in an Instagram comment in February. And in November, she made another controversial move by inviting Johnny Depp to appear in her Savage X Fenty fashion show — despite her previous claims of domestic violence by ex Chris Brown. Her history of problematic relationships seemingly escalated with Rocky was arrested at LAX airport in 2022 in connection with a 2021 shooting.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky
SplashNews

Still, as she looks toward motherhood a second time, she confesses that it’s something that “inspires” her. “Becoming a mother has only added to the inspiration in my life,” she told ELLE in February. “I’ve had to find the balance between an efficient routine that maximizes precious ‘me’ time and full glam, because I really enjoy that colorful creative process.”

“The secret to Rihanna being able to balance it all is the great team she has behind her in all areas and that includes Rocky; He’s her MVP,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in November 2022.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad