Pregnant Rihanna Belts Out ‘Lift Me Up’ In Beautiful Performance At 2023 Oscars: Watch

From the Super Bowl to the Oscars! Rihanna, 35, delivered a beautiful performance at the 95th Academy Awards on March 12, over one month after she blew fans away with her performance at Super Bowl LVII, where she revealed her second pregnancy to the world. On the Oscars stage, Rihanna sang “Lift Me Up” from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack, which was nominated for Best Original Song. The pregnant superstar looked incredible in a black outfit, while singing her emotional song that is a tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman. During the performance, Rihanna’s boyfriend A$AP Rocky, 34, raised a glass of champagne in the air from the audience and cheered on his superstar girlfriend.

Rihanna is up for her first-ever Oscar. One of the other nominees in her category is previous winner Lady Gaga, who received a nod for her Top Gun: Maverick anthem “Hold My Hand.” Rihanna’s song from Black Panther 2 is an emotional tribute to Chadwick, who died before filming began on the sequel. Rihanna wrote the song with Black Panther director Ryan Coogler, Swedish producer Ludwig Goransson, and Nigerian singer Tems.

It’s been an amazing year for Rihanna so far, and it’s only March! She had the honor of performing the Super Bowl Halftime Show on February 12, and shocked the world by revealing that she’s pregnant again, when she flaunted her baby bump on the stage. Rihanna’s pregnancy news was a big surprise to everyone considering she had given birth to her son with A$AP Rocky in May 2022.

Ahead of her Oscars performance, Rihanna shared new snaps of her 10-month-old baby boy on Instagram and made a crack about him being upset that he would miss her perform live at the Academy Awards. “My son when he found out his sibling is going to the Oscars and not him,” the “Umbrella” singer captioned the photo of the boy looking adorably grumpy. She tagged the cute post, “@theacademy #oscarnominee #oscarperformancein1week.”