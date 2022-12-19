Tom Cruise Thanks Fans For ‘Top Gun’ Support While Jumping Out Of Plane For ‘Mission: Impossible’

Yes, Tom Cruise still does his own stuns -- and he proved it by jumping out of an aircraft WHILE speaking to fans in a new video.

December 19, 2022 7:54AM EST
Tom Cruise, 60, is still jumping out of planes with the best of them! The actor showed off his skydiving skills in a year-end video, which he posted on Twitter on Dec. 18. In the clip, he explains that he’s been busy filming Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One and Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two. However, in between takes, he took a minute to send a message to fans, thanking them for supporting his 2022 movie, Top Gun: Maverick.

The video begins with Tom hanging off the edge of an aircraft while directly addressing fans. The sound of the airplane can be heard in the background, and the actor is straining to talk loudly enough, but still has a huge smile on his face. “Hey everyone! Here we are over South Africa and we’re filming Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning Parts One and Two, but I didn’t want the year to end without thanking you all for coming out to the theater and thank you for supporting Top Gun: Maverick,” Tom begins.

He then pans the camera over to reveal MI director, Christopher McQuarrie, who also wrote Top Gun: Maverick. Christopher quickly also thanks fans, but then urges Tom to start rolling becasue “we really gotta get this shot.” Tom is never one to shy away from a daredevil stunt, and he promptly jumps right out of the plane.

As he’s free-falling through the air, Tom looks completely unfazed and finishes his message. “Where was I?” he continues. “Oh yeah, thank you for supporting Top Gun: Maverick. As always, thank you for allowing us to entertain you. It truly is the honor of a lifetime. Yeah, I’m very lucky. I better get back to work, we gotta get this shot. You have a very safe and happy holiday. We’ll see you at the movies.”

The video not only worked as promo for Mission Impossible, but also doubled as a reveal that Top Gun: Maverick will be appearing on Paramount+ beginning on Dec. 22. Plus, it was a rare social media post for Tom, as well!

