Tom Cruise Flexes Biceps As He Meets Fans In South Korea While Promoting ‘Top Gun: Maverick’: Photos

Tom Cruise is still riding sky high after his Top Gun: Maverick became a box-office smash when it kicked off the summer movie season with some ’80s throwback panache. The movie star, who will be turning 60 in two weeks, was spotted greeting his adoring fans in South Korea during a promotional tour for the action sequel on Friday, June 17. Flashing his megawatt smile and flexing his bulging biceps, Tom rocked a tight polo shirt, jeans and a set of designer shades for the event.

The scene was quite reminiscent of Tom’s recent trip to South Africa, where he was all smiles as he applauded a group of locals who were singing the theme song to 1986’s Top Gun. Tom was in the country to continue filming the latest Mission Impossible. Per usual, Tom was handling his own stunts, as he has done so on past productions, including Mission: Impossible 7, which is scheduled to be released in 2022 and stars his rumored now ex-girlfriend Hayley Atwell, Rebecca Ferguson and Vanessa Kirby.

However, the eighth chapter in the series, scheduled for a July 22, 2023 release, had Tom taking his stunt performing one step further by investing in flying lessons to deftly handle a Boeing Stearman plane for some action scenes. At the time, Tom gave a sneak peek into how all the action unfolds, as he was spotted on the ground in a jumpsuit and helmet. Surrounded by the production crew, the actor was placed in a harness, which was secured to the wing of the Boeing Stearman biplane with a series of metal rods. Movie-making magic at its finest!

Meanwhile, Tom recently made a rare public appearance with his son Connor, 26, at a baseball game in San Francisco. He shares Connor with ex-wife Nicole Kidman, whom he was married to from 1990 and 2001. The former couple also share daughter Isabella, 28. Tom also shares daughter Suri, 15, with ex Katie Holmes. The two split in 2016 after six years of marriage.