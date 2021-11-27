See Pics

Tom Cruise Hangs Off A Plane Mid-Air For Terrifying Stunt While Shooting ‘Mission: Impossible 8’ — Photos

WTS Media/MEGA
Tom Cruise Mission: Impossible - Fallout global premiere in Paris, France - 12 Jul 2018 US actor Tom Cruise poses in front of the Eiffel tower for the global premiere of 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' in Paris, France, 12 July 2018. The movie will be released in French theaters on 01 August.
London, UNITED KINGDOM - *EXCLUSIVE* - Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise cuts a cool figure as he's pictured offering a warm drink from his flask to the ground crew as he takes off in his helicopter. The mission impossible actor looked in a great mood as he joked with the ground crew and waved at the photographer before jumping into his matt black helicopter and taking off smoothly just like an action hero he often portrays in his movies! Pictured: Tom Cruise BACKGRID USA 26 NOVEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
London, UNITED KINGDOM - *EXCLUSIVE* - Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise cuts a cool figure as he's pictured offering a warm drink from his flask to the ground crew as he takes off in his helicopter. The mission impossible actor looked in a great mood as he joked with the ground crew and waved at the photographer before jumping into his matt black helicopter and taking off smoothly just like an action hero he often portrays in his movies! Pictured: Tom Cruise BACKGRID USA 26 NOVEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Actor Tom Cruise, middle right, waves during Game 2 of a baseball National League Division Series between the San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers, in San Francisco NLDS Dodgers Giants Baseball, San Francisco, United States - 09 Oct 2021 View Gallery View Gallery 28 Photos.

Death-defying! Tom Cruise pulled off his own jaw-dropping stunt as he hung upside down from a World War II plane for the latest installment of ‘Mission Impossible’.

Tom Cruise proved once again that there is no stunt he can’t tackle himself! While filming the next installment of Mission Impossible, 59-year-old actor attempted death-defying feats at Duxford Aerodrome, Cambridgeshire this week. The star was spotted perilously hanging from a World War II plane mid-air while it performed harrowing loops and nose-dives, as seen in photos published via the Daily Mail. During one jaw-dropping move, the plane flips upside down with Tom safely maneuvering to a sitting position on the wing! Yep, it was quite impressive!

Tom Cruise
Tom Cruise, pictured here in a jumpsuit and helmet, is widely known for doing his own stunts. (WTS Media/MEGA)

In other photos, Tom gave a sneak peek into how all the action unfolds, as he was spotted on the ground in a jumpsuit and helmet. Surrounded by the production crew, the actor was placed in a harness, which was secured to the wing of the Boeing Stearman biplane with a series of metal rods. Movie-making magic at its finest!

It comes as no surprise to fans that Tom is handling his own stunt work, as he has done so on past productions, including Mission: Impossible 7, which is scheduled to be released in 2022 and stars his rumored now ex-girlfriend Hayley Atwell, Rebecca Ferguson and Vanessa Kirby. However, the eighth chapter in the series, scheduled for a July 22, 2023 release, had Tom taking it one step further by investing in flying lessons to deftly handle the Boeing Stearman plane. “It’s obviously a highly skilled task but as usual he has no plans to cut any corners or bring in a stuntman,” a source told The Sun.

Related Gallery

Tom Cruise Then & Now: See Photos Of The Actor Through The Years

TOP GUN, Tom Cruise, 1986. ph: ©Paramount / courtesy Everett Collection
COCKTAIL, Tom Cruise, 1988, (c) Buena Vista/courtesy Everett Collection
©1996 RAMEY PHOTO AGENCY 310-828-3445Tom CruiseNicole Kidman at MISSION IMPOSSIBLE premiere on 5/21/96JR (Mega Agency TagID: MEGAR125039_1.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Perhaps Tom felt the “need for speed” after he finished wrapping Top Gun: Maverick, the sequel to 1986’s smash hit Top Gun. The movie, set to premiere in May 2022, has Tom reprising his iconic role of Captain Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, with Val Kilmer returning as Commander Tom “Iceman” Kazansky. The movie also stars Miles TellerJon Hamm, and Jennifer Connelly.

Meanwhile, Tom recently made a rare public appearance with his son Connor, 26, at a baseball game in San Francisco. He shares Connor with ex-wife Nicole Kidman, whom he was married to from 1990 and 2001. The former couple also share daughter Isabella, 28. Tom also shares daughter Suri, 15, with ex Katie Holmes. The two split in 2016 after six years of marriage.