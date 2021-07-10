See Pics

Tom Cruise Is Dapper In A Blue Suit For Rare Appearance At Wimbledon With Hayley Atwell — See Pics

Catherine Duchess of Cambridge watching the action from the Royal Box on Centre Court Wimbledon Tennis Championships, Day 5, The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, UK - 02 Jul 2021
Tom Cruise attends Wimbledon Championships Tennis Tournament Ladies Final Day at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10, 2021 in London, England. 10 Jul 2021 Pictured: Tom Cruise attends Wimbledon Championships Tennis Tournament Ladies Final Day at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10, 2021 in London, England. Photo credit: Mirrorpix / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA769400_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Priyanka Chopra Wimbledon Tennis Championships, Day 12, The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, UK - 10 Jul 2021
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William in the Royal Box on Centre Court Wimbledon Tennis Championships, Day 12, The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, UK - 10 Jul 2021 View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

A-listers were out in force at London’s Wimbledon tournament, including co-stars Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell, as well as Priyanka Chopra.

Tom Cruise, 59, has stepped out for a rare public appearance at the 2021 Wimbledon tennis tournament in London. The Hollywood heavy-hitter was joined by his co-star, and rumored girlfriend, Hayley Atwell on the 12th day of the competition at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. He looked sleek in a blue, three-piece suit with black lace-up shoes, a silver tie, and dark shades.

Tom Cruise arrives at Wimbledon. Image: MEGA

Meanwhile, Hayley looked incredibly chic in a cream patterned maxi dress and a coat draped around her shoulders. She accessorized with bright red pumps and a pair of oversized, dark, sunglasses. The Mission: Impossible 7 stars were said to have “grown close” while filming scenes together in late 2020, The Sun reported. While dating rumors remain unconfirmed, the pair certainly appeared to be in good spirits while arriving at the famed tournament.

Elsewhere at the tournament, Priyanka Chopra looked glamorous in a high-neck white dress which featured an asymmetric hem and a printed belt which cinched in at the waist. The actress, who is married to Nick Jonas, also opted for a pair of black heels. a beige handbag, gold earrings, and a grey face mask. As tennis fans would recall, Serena Williams sadly had to pull out of Wimbledon due to injury just a couple of days prior.

Priyanka Chopra arrives at Wimbledon. Image: Shutterstock

The seven-times singles champion revealed the news in a heartbreaking statement. “I was heartbroken to have to withdraw today after injuring my right leg. My love and gratitude are with the fans and the team who make being on centre court so meaningful,” she said. “Feeling the extraordinary warmth and support of the crowd today when I walked on – and off – the court meant the world to me.”