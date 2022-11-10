Ryan Coogler’s Wife Zinzi Evans: Everything To Know About ‘Black Panther’ Director’s Marriage

Ryan Coogler directed both ‘Black Panther’ and its sequel ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

directed both ‘Black Panther’ and its sequel ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ He married Zinzi Evans , his college sweetheart and an American Sign Language interpreter, in 2016

, his college sweetheart and an American Sign Language interpreter, in 2016 The couple launched a multimedia company called Proximity Media in 2021

Ryan Coogler brought the world an incredible sequel to the 2018 Marvel smash hit Black Panther with 2022’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, a feat some called impossible without late star Chadwick Boseman. The 36-year-old Oakland, California native managed to capture the essence of Chadwick for the film, all while paying tribute to him through an incredible cast featuring Angela Bassett, Lupita Nyong’o, Letitia Wright and newcomer Dominique Thorne. The result was a Marvel Cinematic Universe masterpiece.

The young Black filmmaker, who began his career by working with Michael B Jordan in the drama Fruitvale Station and later directed him in Creed (as well as the first Black Panther), made history with the superhero movie, as Black Panther scored seven Oscar nominations — including Best Picture, a first for a superhero movie — and winning three for Original Score, Costumes and Production Design. Notably, costume designer Ruth E. Carter and production designer Hannah Beachler became the first-ever Black winners in their respective categories.

With Ryan’s Hollywood trajectory taking off, fans are excited to learn more about the very private artist, including his love life. Let’s take a deep dive into his marriage to Zinzi Evans, whom he wed in 2016. Keep reading for more on Zinzi, below.

Zinzi Is An American Sign Language Interpreter

While Ryan is creating movie magic, Zinzi is doing part of the same. The California State University Fresno grad stays busy at producing and assistant directing in the entertainment field, according to her IMDB. She is also reportedly a freelance American Sign Language interpreter.

Zinzi & Ryan Are College Sweethearts

Back in 2018, Ryan revealed he and Zinzi were college sweethearts, and that she supported him with his screenwriting dreams in the best way possible.

“My wife, she was my girl at the time, [and] they had a software where you could write screenplays. I was trying to write in Microsoft Word. It’s impossible because your format gotta be right,” he said during an interview with Hot 97. “I was broke, playing football on the little scholarship money. And my wife scrapped together some cheese and bought me Final Draft, which is the software that you write your movies on. And she got me that.”

The Couple Were Expecting A Child In 2019

At the 91st Academy Awards show in February 2019, Ryan and Zinzi showed up on the red carpet looking like they were expecting a baby sometime soon. The couple had not revealed the sex of the child at the time, according to Essence, nor has any word happened on the birth since then. However, the outlet reported at the time that Ryan appeared to be leaning towards welcoming a little girl. “I found I want daughters real, real bad,” he told The YBF. “Like plural. I thought, making Fruitvale Station, I want kids. But like, on this [‘Black Panther’], I have to have some daughters.”