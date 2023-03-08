Oscars 2023: How To Watch Live, When It Airs & More

It’s difficult to imagine the Academy Awards being any more entertaining than they were last year. And while we can’t expect a repeat last year’s jaw dropping onstage altercation between Will Smith and Chris Rock, we can definitely anticipate Hollywood pulling out all the stops to celebrate the very best in film from the past year. Here’s all the info you need for the most memorable Oscars night at home yet!

When Are The Oscars?

The 95th Academy Awards will be held on Sunday, March 12, at the iconic Dolby Theatre in Hollywood — the same location as last year’s ceremony. The show begins at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.

What Channel Are The Oscars On?

If you tuned in to ABC last year, you’re still on the right track. With nothing but an old-fashioned antenna, you can catch the show live in its entirety via your ABC affiliate. You can also stream the ceremony via ABC.com, the ABC app, or a number of live streaming services including YouTube TV, Hulu Live TV, and AT&T TV.

Who Is Hosting The Oscars?

After a detour during which the Oscars benefitted from three lovely hosts — Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer, and Regina Hall, the ceremony is returning to an old standby for 2023. Comedian Jimmy Kimmel will once again host the Oscars on Hollywood’s biggest night. Jimmy previously hosted the show in 2017 and 2018, after which it went hostless for a few years.

When asked during a recent interview how he might handle being slapped onstage, Jimmy didn’t miss a beat. “You mean, if somebody comes up on the stage and slaps me?” he asked, per Variety. “Well, I size them up, and, if I’m bigger than they are, I beat the sh**out of them on television.” He then quipped, “And if it’s the Rock, I run.”

Who’s Nominated For The 2022 Oscars?

The Oscar nominees for this year were announced back on January 24, and you can review the entire rundown of nominees here. Among the favorites for a Best Actor win are Austin Butler (Elvis), and Brendan Fraser for The Whale, while Cate Blanchett (Tar) and Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All At Once) are favorites for Best Actress.

The Daniels‘ epic mother-daughter adventure Everywhere Everything All At Once leads the nominations at the 95th Oscars, with a grand total of 11 across categories, including Best Director and Best Picture. The Banshees of Inisherin and All Quiet on the Western Front came in tied for second place, with nine nominations each.