Oscar Nominations 2023: Austin Butler, Angela Bassett & More Nominees Revealed

Every year, awards season leads up to the coveted Oscars. This year marks the 95th Academy Awards, which will celebrate nearly a century of filmmaking. Over the past year, there have been some truly stunning performances and transformations on the big screen.

Allison Williams and Riz Ahmed, who were once co-stars on the hit HBO series Girls, announced the 2023 Oscar nominations on January 24. The 2023 Oscars will air live from the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on March 12 with Jimmy Kimmel serving as the host for ABC. See which films and performances are being recognized as the best of the best this year by checking out the Academy Award nominees below:

Best Picture

All Quiet On The Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

Actor in a Leading Role

Austin Butler, Elvis

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Bill Nighy, Living

Actress in a Leading Role

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Actor in a Supporting Role

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Actress in a Supporting Role

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Animated Feature Film

Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel The Shell With Shoes On

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

Directing

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Triangle of Sadness

Cinematography

All Quiet On The Western Front

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Elvis

Empire of Light

Tár

Costume Design

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris

Documentary (Feature)

All That Breathes

All The Beauty & The Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Navalny

Documentary (Short Film)

The Elephant Whisperers

Haulout

How Do You Measure A Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate

Film Editing

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

International Feature Film

All Quiet On The Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Close

Eo

The Quiet Girl

Makeup & Hairstyling

All Quiet On The Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Whale

Music (Original Score)

All Quiet On The Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

Music (Original Song)

“Applause” from Tell It Like A Woman

“Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick

“Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

“Naatu Naatu” from RRR

“This Is A Life” from Everything Everywhere All At Once

Production Design

All Quiet On The Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Short Film (Animated)

The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and the Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me The World Is Fake & I Think I Believe It

Short Film (Live Action)

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

Sound

All Quiet On The Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

Visual Effects

All Quiet On The Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

All Quiet On The Western Front

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

Writing (Original Screenplay)

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Triangle of Sadness