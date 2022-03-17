Oscars 2022: How To Watch Live, When It Airs & More

Hollywood’s biggest night is set to be held on March 27, and we have all the information on how you can watch it live at home!

The Academy Awards are back, and they’re expected to be better than ever. Following a pandemic-delayed ceremony in 2021, this year’s show is expected to be somewhat of a return to form. Especially when it comes to who’s hosting! Here’s everything you need to know in order to get ready for Oscars night.

When Are The Oscars?

The 94th Academy Awards will be held on Sunday, March 27, starting at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. The show will also return to its traditional home at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California after the 2021 ceremony was held at Union Station in downtown Los Angeles.

What Channel Are The Oscars On?

The Oscars be televised live on ABC. But for those of us who have gone ahead and cut the cable cord (I’ve personally done so and never looked back), the awards will also be streamed live via abc.com or the ABC app.

Who Is Hosting The Oscars?

For the last few years, the Oscars have gone hostless. Jimmy Kimmel was the last person to host the show and that was in 2018. But this year, the ceremony will not only be helmed by one emcee, it will have three: Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer, and Regina Hall. So get ready to laugh your butts off because these comedic geniuses are going to be amazing!

Amy recently joked that her set is so wild that it was cut in half at her attorney’s request. “I’m also a mean-spirited comedian. I consulted my lawyer and he said, ‘You can’t say half of those things.’ So the things I can say, I’m going to,” she proudly said while on the March 16 episode of The View. Before she revealed that her lawyer cut her set down, she did show that she was looking forward to the big night: “Coming out of this pandemic, I really feel like performing. I’m really excited to do this.”

Who’s Nominated For The 2022 Oscars?

The nominees for this year’s ceremony were revealed on February 8, 2022 — see the full list of nominations here. The Power of the Dog is going into the show leading the pack with 12 nominations, while Dune comes in second with 10, followed by Belfast and West Side Story with seven each.