Amy Schumer Teases ‘Mean-Spirited’ Oscars Jokes: My Lawyer Said I ‘Can’t Say Half’ The Jokes

The ‘Trainwreck’ comedian revealed that she’s prepared for plenty of no-holds-barred material for her debut hosting the Oscars.

Amy Schumer, 40, is totally ready for the Academy Awards! The comic teased that she has plenty of raunchy material ahead of the Awards Show during a Wednesday March 16 interview on The View. Amy revealed that she’s completely prepared with all sorts of jokes before the show, and it sounds like she has plenty of roasts in store for the movie industry’s biggest celebration.

After host Sunny Hostin asked what fans had in-store for the Oscars, Amy said that her set was cut in half at her attorney’s request. “I’m also a mean-spirited comedian. I consulted my lawyer and he said, ‘You can’t say half of those things.’ So the things I can say, I’m going to,” she said, proudly. Before she revealed that her lawyer cut her set down, she did show that she was looking forward to the big night: “Coming out of this pandemic, I really feel like performing. I’m really excited to do this.”

Before Amy teased the jokes, she did turn to an Oscar-hosting pro Whoopi Goldberg for advice on hosting the special day, and The View co-host gave the perfect tip. “Go and have a good time. Don’t read anything. Stay away from all the internets,” she said. “If you’re having a good time, they’ll have a good time.”

.@WhoopiGoldberg's advice for @amyschumer co-hosting this year’s #Oscars? "Have a good time because if you're having a good time, they'll have a good time," she tells her on #TheView! https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/7YqrKFy0N5 — The View (@TheView) March 16, 2022

Whoopi also mentioned that sometimes the host has to console the stars who don’t win the awards that they may have been expecting, and Amy chimed in with her own twist on it: “You lost. Let’s just get drunk!”

Amy will host the Academy Awards alongside comedic actress Regina Hall and comedy legend Wanda Sykes on Sunday March 27. The three women seem like they’ve been hard at work for a very special and exciting show. They were spotted arriving for rehearsals at the beginning of March, and it’ll undoubtedly be a night to remember. “We want people to get ready to have a good time. It’s been a while,” the three funny women said in a statement with the announcement.