Rihanna Shares Hilarious Snaps Of Son, 10 Months, Reacting To His ‘Sibling’ Going to Oscars & Not Him

Rihanna surprised fans on Sunday, March 5 by letting them have a rare peek at her adorable 10-month-old son that she shares with A$AP Rocky. The pregnant “Umbrella” singer took to her Instagram to share snaps of her baby boy and made a crack about him being upset that he would miss her perform live at the 2023 Academy Awards. “My son when he found out his sibling is going to the Oscars and not him,” Rihanna captioned the photo of the boy looking adorably grumpy (below). She tagged the cute post, “@theacademy #oscarnominee #oscarperformancein1week.”

In another photo, Rihanna can be seen holding her boy, whose name has yet to be revealed, as he watches his mom’s music videos on a laptop. And in a clip added to the post, the hip hop heir laughs while bouncing in Rihanna’s lap. Too cute!

For her upcoming Oscar performance, Rihanna will be singing her single “Lift Me Up” from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack, which was nominated for Best Original Song. It’s Rihanna’s first nomination, and she’ll be up against previous winner Lady Gaga, who received a nod for her Top Gun: Maverick anthem “Hold My Hand.”

While she joked that her son was jealous of his soon-to-be-arriving sibling, Rihanna’s efforts to keep her second pregnancy a secret was no laughing matter. Fans were clueless about Rihanna’s baby bump until she revealed it during her incredible halftime show at Super Bowl LVII! It was such a secret, that even Rihanna’s own dad didn’t know the couple were expecting until she performed at the State Farm Stadium.

And although she has remained relatively private with her pregnancies, motherhood definitely appears to agree with Rihanna, as she gushed about it during an interview promoting her Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 show. “Life starts over when you become a parent, it’s life that you’ve never known before,” she said to Access Hollywood. “When he looks at me in my eyes, my whole soul is like…I can’t tell if it’s cold or hot,” she said. “It’s just like dropping, it’s like amazing.”