Rihanna’s Dad Found Out She Was Pregnant, Like Everyone Else, During The Super Bowl

When it comes to A$AP Rocky, the father of both of Rihanna’s children, Robert also approves. “I met A$AP a few times now, he’s a very cool person. I like him,” the former designer said. “I think he’s going to be a great dad and I know she’s going to be a great mom.”

He also went on to reveal that his oldest daughter “loves kids” and is “over the moon” about adding another bundle of joy to her family. “She’s so happy. She was always talking about having a child — she was saying, ‘[I want] more than one [kid],’ then she said, ‘Maybe more than one’ and then she said, ‘Three. I would like to have three,'” he recalled.

Ronald also commented on the possibility of Rihanna and Rocky getting married in the future. “I don’t know if she’s going to have a wedding but I would like her to have a wedding, to be honest,” he said. “Make it official.”

Robert’s comments about Rihanna’s pregnancy and romance comes after the two have made headlines for having ups and downs in the past. In 2019, the “Umbrella” crooner sued Robert for claims that he was capitalizing on her business, Fenty Beauty, with his talent development company, Fenty Entertainment. She said he was profiting off the success of her beauty line and her other trademarked Fenty business ventures.

Rihanna also claimed that Robert tried to trademark Fenty boutique hotels and that he and a business partner claimed to be her representatives to set up a $15 million Latin America tour for her in 2017. A few weeks before they were set to appear in court in 2021, she filed to dismiss the case.