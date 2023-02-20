Rihanna’s Dad Found Out She Was Pregnant, Like Everyone Else, During The Super Bowl

Ronald Fenty admitted he 'was very excited' when he realized he was going to have another grandchild, in a new interview.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
February 20, 2023 9:48PM EST
View gallery
Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, in Glendale, ArizSuper Bowl Football, Glendale, United States - 12 Feb 2023
Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, in Glendale, Ariz Super Bowl Football, Glendale, United States - 12 Feb 2023
Barbadian singer Rihanna performs during halftime of Super Bowl LVII between the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs and the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, 12 February 2023. The annual Super Bowl is the Championship game of the NFL between the AFC Champion and the NFC Champion and has been held every year since January of 1967.Super Bowl LVII Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles, Glendale, USA - 12 Feb 2023
Image Credit: SplashNews

Rihanna‘s dad, Ronald Fenty, 69, wasn’t aware she was pregnant with her second child until she let the world know during her performance at the Super Bowl. The proud father revealed he attended the big game last week after the 35-year-old singer got him tickets, and he noticed her baby bump while she was on stage at the halftime show.  “Oh my god! My baby girl looks pregnant!” he told his partner at the time, TMZ reported.

Although Rihanna decided not to tell him ahead of the show, Ronald admitted he was “ecstatic” when he found out along with everyone else. “When I got the news I was so excited,” he told the outlet. “I just hope they will have 10 fingers and 10 toes. I’m looking for a girl. Already have two grandsons [so I’m] looking for a granddaughter now.”

Roberty Fenty
Rihanna’s dad, seen here at an event, said he is excited about Rihanna’s pregnancy. (SplashNews)

When it comes to A$AP Rocky, the father of both of Rihanna’s children, Robert also approves. “I met A$AP a few times now, he’s a very cool person. I like him,” the former designer said. “I think he’s going to be a great dad and I know she’s going to be a great mom.”

He also went on to reveal that his oldest daughter “loves kids” and is “over the moon” about adding another bundle of joy to her family. “She’s so happy. She was always talking about having a child — she was saying‘[I want] more than one [kid],’ then she said, ‘Maybe more than one’ and then she said, ‘Three. I would like to have three,'” he recalled.

Rihanna
Rihanna performing at the Super Bowl last week. (Ross D Franklin/AP/Shutterstock)

Ronald also commented on the possibility of Rihanna and Rocky getting married in the future. “I don’t know if she’s going to have a wedding but I would like her to have a wedding, to be honest,” he said. “Make it official.”

Robert’s comments about Rihanna’s pregnancy and romance comes after the two have made headlines for having ups and downs in the past. In 2019, the “Umbrella” crooner sued Robert for claims that he was capitalizing on her business, Fenty Beauty, with his talent development company, Fenty Entertainment. She said he was profiting off the success of her beauty line and her other trademarked Fenty business ventures.

Rihanna also claimed that Robert tried to trademark Fenty boutique hotels and that he and a business partner claimed to be her representatives to set up a $15 million Latin America tour for her in 2017. A few weeks before they were set to appear in court in 2021, she filed to dismiss the case.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad