16 Stars To Watch in 2020: Rihanna, Justin Bieber & More Celebs Expecting Huge Things In The New Year

We’ve got so much great entertainment to look forward to in 2020, including new music from Justin Bieber and possibly Rihanna, as well as movie stars like Keanu Reeves to watch at the box office.

Hello 2020, because this is going to be one killer year in entertainment. From music to movies, we’ve got 16 stars to keep an eye on. Number one on everyone’s radar is Rihanna, as she’s been promising R9, her first studio album since 2016’s Anti. RiRi has been teasing it, but the LP keeps getting side tracked by her growing business empire, which includes a luxury fashion label, a booming cosmetics company and her wildly popular Savage X Fenty lingerie line. Hopefully 2020 is the year her Navy finally gets the new music they’ve been waiting on for so long.

A sure bet for a new album is from Justin Bieber, as he’s promised that one is on the way. The 25-year-old hasn’t put out a studio LP since 2015’s Purpose and on Dec. 24 gave fans an early Christmas present with a super trailer on YouTube promising a new album in 2020, a massive tour in support of it beginning on July 21 in Miami and a single called “Yummy” that will drop on Jan. 3.

“As humans, we are imperfect. My past, my mistakes, all the things that I’ve been through, I believe that I’m right where I’m supposed to be and God has me right where he wants me. I feel like this is different than the previous albums just because of where I’m at in my life. I’m excited to perform it and to tour it. We all have different stories. I’m just excited to share mine,” the Biebs shared in the video.

Other artists who have new albums dropping in 2020 include country star Kelsea Ballerini’s much-anticipated follow-up to her breakthrough 2017 smash Unapologetically, which will be released sometime this spring. Halsey will be coming in hot in the new year with her new album Manic dropping on January 17, which has already yielded the hit single “Graveyard.” And while Harry Styles released his second solo album Fine Line at the end of 2019, he’s hitting the road in 2020 for his concert extravaganza Love On Tour which should thrill fans around the world.

One of the biggest stars to watch in 2020 will be Jennifer Lopez. The triple threat is headlining Super Bowl LIV in Miami on Feb. 2 with Shakira, which should be muy caliente when it comes to sexy songs and dance moves. She’s also up for a Screen Actor’s Guild Best Supporting Actress award on Jan. 19 for her role as strip club manager Ramona in Hustlers and could be up for an Oscar in 2020 when those nominations are announced on Jan. 13. JLo is also going to be having the wedding of the year when she ties the knot with fiance Alex Rodriguez, which she’s said will happen sometime in 2020.

The world is about to get a lot more excellent. Watch this special announcement from your two favorite dudes! 8.21.20 🎸⚡️ pic.twitter.com/miOtBhinlC — Bill & Ted 3 (@BillandTed3) March 20, 2019

There are plenty of stars to watch at the box office in 2020. Things are going to be a so excellent come summer now that Keanu Reeves will be returning as Ted “Theodore” Logan for Bill and Ted Face The Music, coming nearly 20 years since 1991’s Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey. We can’t wait for him to go back to comedy and see his goof-ball side. He’s also in pre-production for The Matrix 4, though fans will have to wait until 2021 for that to hit screens.

After starring in three films in 2019 — including portraying Amy March in Little Women — actress Florence Pugh is poised for a stellar 2020. The 23-year-old starring alongside Scarlett Johansson in the highly anticipated Black Widow. Another young star to keep an eye on is Millie Bobby Brown. While Stranger Things may be over, the 15-year-old’s movie career is just getting started. She’s starring in the upcoming Sherlock Holmes spinoff Enola Holmes and she’ll also be seen in the upcoming blockbuster Godzilla vs. Kong. You can check out our above gallery for the stars to watch in 2020.