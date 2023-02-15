Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Debut 1st Family Portrait With Son On ‘Vogue’ Cover

Rihanna has been taking the world by storm these past few weeks and she just slayed yet again when she posed for her first family portrait with her son & A$AP Rocky. The 34-year-old landed the cover of British Vogue where she rocked a high-slit silk black dress while posing on the beach with A$AP and her son.

On the cover, Rihanna wore a black silk halterneck maxi dress with a crystal neckline and a hip-high cutout slit that showed off her long, toned legs. Holding her hand behind her was A$AP, who was holding their adorable baby son who was born in May. A$AP wore a leather vest with no shirt underneath and styled it with wide-leg leather pants. Meanwhile, their adorable baby was shirtless and had a huge smile plastered on his face.

During the photoshoot, taken on the beach in Malibu, Rihanna’s baby couldn’t stop smiling for the cameras and at one point, Rihanna said to her son, “You are giving poses.” While everything was running smoothly during the shoot, Rihanna then realized that paparazzi began taking photos of her son and she told the mag, “It’s the thing you never want to happen. We get to decide as parents when and how we do that. End of story.”

She then explained that while she understands she is fair game to the paps, her son is most certainly not. “Throw me to the wolves. Do what you want with me. But he doesn’t have a say in any of this,” she shared. “We’ve been protecting him thus far and you don’t have any consent to be posting photos or selling photos of my child, a minor. Get the hell out of here with that,” she said.

Not only did Rihanna look stunning on the cover with her dark hair down in voluminous, natural curls, but she dished about motherhood to the magazine. “Everything changes when you have a baby,” she revealed. Not only has it been less than a year since Rihanna gave birth to her son, but the star announced she is pregnant with her second child during her showstopping Super Bowl halftime performance.

At her halftime show, Rihanna opened up the performance by rubbing her baby bump while wearing a bright red, skintight outfit – all while suspended in the air on a stage floating in the air. As if things could get any crazier, Rihanna is nominated for an Oscar for her song, “Lift Me Up,” which she created for the movie Black Panther. With all the excitement surrounding Rihanna, she told the magazine, “Everything is full throttle.”