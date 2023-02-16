Pregnant Rihanna Defends Calling Her & A$AP Rocky’s 9-Month-Old Son ‘Fine’

Rihanna is defending calling her 9-month-old son with A$AP Rocky “fine.” The singer, 34, first made the initial comment on an Instagram post her family photoshoot with her baby and A$AP, also 34, from their new British Vogue cover. “my son so fine! Idc idc idc!” she captioned the photo before making reference to her second pregnancy, which she announced with her Super Bowl halftime performance on Sunday — her first performance in seven yers. “How crazy both of my babies were in these photos and mommy had no clue,” she also said

Some of her followers seemed to take issue with the use of the term “fine” to describe her sweet little boy, with one commenting, “Who calls a baby fine?” Rihanna quickly commented back, “His mother!!!” then said, “You just keep your lil cougar paws away from him and we good!” to another person who said she was referring to her child as a “grown man.”

Rihanna gave birth to her first child back in May 2022, embracing her pregnancy with a series of stylish looks last Spring that showed off her growing bump. She revealed that she and A$AP — née Rakeem Myers — weren’t actually planning to have kids when she found out she was pregnant the first time in 2021. “I wouldn’t say [we were] planning,” she said to the publication. “But certainly not planning against it. I don’t know when I ovulate or any of that type of s—. We just had fun. And then it was just there on the test,” she also added.

Without directly confirming that she was pregnant for the second time, she did tease she was “thinking of bringing someone” as a special guest during her halftime show — but no one could have predicted she meant her unborn little one.

Rihanna waited until Dec. 2022 to share her son’s face in a sweet TikTok video, but has yet to reveal his name to the world. As for her second pregnancy, it’s unclear how far along she is — however, it appears she could be set to give birth again to a little girl or boy this Spring or Summer!