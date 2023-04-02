Rihanna’s Son, 10 Months, Interrupts Her Workout Amid 2nd Pregnancy: Watch

Rihanna, 35, gave a glimpse into her experience as a mom, in her latest Instagram video. The singer, who is currently expecting her second child with A$AP Rocky, sat down with her adorable 10-month-old son, who wore a mint green sweatshirt and sweatpants, as he watched something on television and smiled for a moment. She was wearing a black sports bra from her brand Savage X Fenty and matching black bottoms, in the clip, and revealed she was trying to work out, in the caption.

“Look who don’t want mommy to workout,” the caption read. She also added a shrugging emoji. Once the video was shared, her devoted fans were quick to respond with kind comments that gushed over the little boy.

“very cute,” one fan wrote, while another wrote, “Get ready…. boys are so active! He ready to jump out of mommy arms.” A third called the baby boy “Little Rocky,” and a fourth shared, “How is this real that Rihanna has a baby omg 😍😍😍.” Many more left hearts to signify their love of the clip.

Rihanna’s latest cute video of her and her son comes just one day after she and A$AP Rocky were photographed outside a music studio in Los Angeles, CA. The rapper was picking up the singer and they sat in a yellow SUV, in the new photos. They appeared to have a conversation and seemed relaxed, but it’s unclear if the studio visit meant Rihanna was working on new music, which she’s been rumored to have been doing, or not.

RiRi was also seen leaving an overnight photoshoot in L.A. with her son just a few days ago. She cradled him in her arms as he was wrapped in a blanket, and wore a long tan coat as her hair was down and she accessorized with hoop earrings. The beauty, who announced her second pregnancy during her Super Bowl halftime performance in Feb., also wore a blue top and baggy black pants, which kept her baby bump hidden, during the sighting.