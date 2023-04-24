Pregnant Rihanna Goes Makeup-Free As A$AP Rocky Carries Their Son In NJ: Photos

April 24, 2023 8:07PM EDT
Rihanna and ASAP Rocky
Rihanna Rihanna seen at Flight Club, New York, USA - 26 Jan 2022
Rihanna and ASAP Rocky return to their hotel in NYC Pictured: Rihanna Ref: SPL5539726 240423 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: TheHapaBlonde / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are seen leaving Caviar Kaspia restaurant in Paris. 23 Apr 2023 Pictured: Rihanna ASAP Rocky. Photo credit: Spread Pictures / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA972150_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
In a family way, in every way! Pregnant Rihanna was seen at an airport in New Jersey after disembarking from a private jet. In photos you can SEE HERE, the “Umbrella” hitmaker, 35, walked alongside her boyfriend A$AP Rocky, 34, as they chatted and their 11-month-old son, name still unknown, adorably smiled and enjoyed the sunshine. Riri rocked a head-to-toe black leisure suit with hoodie and carried a brown faux fur coat as she walked on the tarmac, pulling her hair into a casual updo and accessorizing with chic sunglasses and socks with slide sandals. She went completely makeup free for a fresh-faced appearance.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky
Rocky wore lime green pants, a leather jacket, and black sneakers as he cuddled his little boy, who wore white Nike socks and a navy jacket. Rihanna, who gave birth to her son back in May 2022 and announced her second pregnancy with a controversial Super Bowl halftime show performance in February, is all about the family life. 

“Having a kid honestly unlocks another side of life where you’re now in the matrix with the people who’ve already had kids,” the Barbados native told British Vogue for a March 2023 cover story. “You come to have a different respect for moms and dads.”

She even went on to call motherhood a “legendary” experience. “Oh my God, it’s legendary,” she told the magazine. “It’s everything. You really don’t remember life before, that’s the craziest thing ever. You literally try to remember it — and there are photos of my life before — but the feeling, the desires, the things that you enjoy, everything, you just don’t identify with it because you don’t even allow yourself mentally to get that far because… Because it doesn’t matter.”

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky
Another aspect of parenthood that admittedly caught her off guard, was the feeling of walking out of the hospital no longer a couple, but a full family. “I cannot believe it,” she said in part. “Essentially, from one person I became two. You walk into the hospital as a couple and leave as a family of three. It’s nuts.”

