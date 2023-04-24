Rihanna Rocks Sheer Red Outfit With Baby Bump On Full Display For Night Out: Photos

Rihanna painted the Big Apple a shade of red on Sunday (Apr. 23). The 35-year-old singer enjoyed a date night with A$AP Rocky while wearing a full-body orange-red outfit. Rihanna wore a sheer long-sleeved top with a high neck, which she accentuated with a silver Messika necklace. She wore matching red pants, giving the impression this was a bodysuit of sorts. Rihanna also pulled a matching minidress over her growing baby bump, completing the red-orange look.

Rocky, 34, kept things casual. He sported a pair of bejeweled jeans, black boots, and a black leather bomber jacket. After their date in New York City, the couple returned to their hotel, each looking glamorous in their respective ways.

Since revealing her second pregnancy during the Super Bowl Halftime Show in February, she has been enjoying stepping out in various outfits on her many date nights with Rocky. On Apr. 22, she embraced the bright side of life by wearing a fuzzy yellow crop top, which she paired with a ’70s-inspired pair of purple velvet pants. Pregnancy doesn’t mean Rihanna — or any woman — can’t be fashionable.

Rihanna reflected on motherhood and childbirth while speaking with British Vogue in February. “It was beautiful,” she said of giving birth to her and Rocky’s first child, a son whose name has yet to be revealed. “I cannot believe it. Essentially, from one person, I became two. You walk into the hospital as a couple and leave as a family of three. It’s nuts. And oh, my gosh, those first days are insane. You don’t sleep. At all. Not even if you wanted to. We came home cold turkey, had no one. It was just us as parents and our baby. Man, you’re a zombie for the most part.”

“Dressing for pregnancy was such a piece of cake,” she added. “But dressing in postpartum, what the f**k do you do? The week that I came home from the hospital – that was nothing but sweats and hoodies. But the weeks after that, you don’t know what to put on. Everything is too small or too big. … You kind of just gotta wait it out otherwise you end up buying so many clothes you’re not going to use. Well, unless you get pregnant again.”