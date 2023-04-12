Pregnant Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Seen Holding Hands On Date After She Shops For Pink Sleeper: Photos

Earlier in the day, Rihanna was seen shopping for baby clothes -- including a pink sleeper -- perhaps a hint she's having a girl.

April 12, 2023 11:42PM EDT
Rihanna was spotted on a romantic date night with boyfriend A$AP Rocky amid the couple’s second pregnancy. The “Talk That Talk” singer, 35, showed off her bump in a cotton dress with a blue windbreaker over top as they left Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi on Wednesday, April 12 — known to be her favorite Los Angeles restaurant, famed for their delectable pasta and Italian dishes. Rihanna stayed comfortable in a pair of black sneakers for the low key evening, keeping her face partially hidden with sunglasses.

A$AP Rocky mirrored Rihanna’s blue jacket with a similar toned trench coat over a pair of jeans. The rapper, 34, also rocked a pair of brown suede loafers that appeared to be from Gucci’s popular Adidas collaboration that dropped last spring.

Rihanna has yet to confirm if she is expecting a boy or a girl, but possibly dropped a hint earlier in the day while shopping. The Barbados native was seen looking at a knit pink sleeper in a photo snapped, perhaps hinting that baby number two is going to be a little girl.

The Super Bowl halftime performer gave birth to her first child, a son, on May 13, 2022 in Los Angeles. She finally revealed the little boy’s face in an adorable TikTok last December as she teased him for trying to take her iPhone! Since, she’s shared a few photos here and there of the baby — now 11 months — but has yet to reveal his name.

She’s also revealed motherhood has been “amazing” for her. “It is crazy. It is amazing. … It’s weird. It’s all of those things, all at once. The best feeling, the best. The most love I’ve ever known. I can’t describe it. It’s new. It’s fascinating. Every step, every facial expression, every new milestone. I love it,” she said at Fenty Beauty event in Nov. 2022.

“I thought I was getting better at patience, but this will sit you down. You are forced to be patient as a mom, as a parent, just in general,” she also said. “Your tolerance level goes down, but your patience goes up, if that makes any sense.”

