Rihanna Calls Life As A Mother ‘Legendary’ While Likening Postpartum Emotions To ‘Tripping On Acid’

Rihanna has loved becoming a mother to a baby boy with A$AP Rocky. The “Work” singer, 34, showed that she’s absolutely loving being a mom in her new interview with Vogue, published on Wednesday, February 15. When asked about her feelings about being a mother, Rihanna responded with a perfect answer. “Oh, my God, it’s legendary,” she told the outlet.

The popstar opened up about how “beautiful” it was to give birth and experience motherhood for the first time, and that the times that came before “don’t matter” anymore. “It’s everything. You really don’t remember life before, that’s the craziest thing ever,” Rihanna said. “There are photos of my life before – but the feeling, the desires, the things that you enjoy, everything, you just don’t identify with it because you don’t even allow yourself mentally to get that far.”

At another point in the interview, Rihanna opened up about what her feelings were like postpartum, comparing it to “tripping on acid.” She later spoke about how strange the experience of being a first-time mom is. “Essentially, from one person I became two. You walk into the hospital as a couple and leave as a family of three. It’s nuts. And oh, my gosh, those first days are insane,” she said. “You don’t sleep. At all. Not even if you wanted to. We came home, cold turkey, had no one. It was just us as parents and our baby. Man, you’re a zombie for the most part.”

Besides some of the difficult parts of motherhood, RiRi also gushed about her boyfriend, and said that Rocky is the perfect partner to raise a baby with. “We’re best friends with a baby,” she said. “We have to be on the same page, but we’ve always kind of had that in our relationship.”

Besides opening up about motherhood, the Vogue cover story also featured the first photos of Rihanna and Rocky’s baby’s face, but his name has been kept a secret. The piece also revealed that Rihanna didn’t know she was pregnant with her second child when she first accepted the offer to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime show, which was one of the biggest surprises of the performance.