Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Introduce Newborn Son Riot Rose in New Family Photos

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky finally shared a peek at their precious new bundle of joy! The super star couple welcomed their second son on August 1, and over a month later, they proudly shared the first look at the little guy, who they named Riot Rose Mayers. The family of four that also includes 16-month-old RZA Athelston Mayers posed together for a cute photoshoot that was released by E! News and Entertainment Tonight on Sept. 19.

In the photos, Rihanna wore a denim jacket and navy pants while cradling baby Riot, had on a pink outfit with a matching hat. A$AP wore a green and yellow striped sweater over a white T-shirt with blue jeans. The famous rapper held RZA who rocked a red and grey shirt with yellow sleeves plus denim jeans and black sneakers. Cutest family ever!

News broke on August 21 that Rihanna gave birth to her second child earlier that month. As fans know, Ri and A$AP kept their second pregnancy low key, as it wasn’t revealed until Rihanna’s incredible halftime show at Super Bowl LVII! It was such a secret, that even Rihanna’s own dad didn’t know the superstar couple were expecting until she performed at the State Farm Stadium during Kansas City Chiefs’ defeat of the Philadelphia Eagles.

It actually took seven months for the couple to let the world see the first photo of their first child after they welcomed him on May 13, 2022. Ahead of the Super Bowl, the couple finally released a snap of their adorable son RZA, as the whole family graced the cover of Vogue. “Everything changes when you have a baby,” the “Umbrella” singer revealed to the magazine.

However, the hip hop heir did make his video debut before Vogue with his first Tik Tok. Chilling out in a sherpa blanket in his car seat, RZA looked adorable as he squealed and smiled before grabbing for his mom’s phone. “You trying to get mummy’s phone? Oh wow…oh wow,” Rihanna could be heard asking him in the clip.

Although she has remained relatively private with her pregnancies, motherhood definitely appears to agree with Rihanna, as she gushed over it during an interview promoting her Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 show. “Life starts over when you become a parent, it’s life that you’ve never known before,” she said to Access Hollywood. “When he looks at me in my eyes, my whole soul is like…I can’t tell if it’s cold or hot,” she said. “It’s just like dropping, it’s like amazing.”