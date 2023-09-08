Rihanna & A$AP Rocky’s Unique Name for Their Second Child Revealed

Image Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

The name of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky‘s second child has been revealed! The couple named their son Riot Rose Mayers, according to the baby’s birth certificate that was obtained by The Blast on September 7. The birth certificate also reportedly reveals that Riot was born on August 1 at 7:41 AM at Cedars Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles. Rihanna, 35, and A$AP, 34, clearly like names that start with “R,” considering their 16-month-old son’s name is RZA Athelston Mayers.

TMZ broke the news on August 21 that Rihanna gave birth to her second child earlier that month. The “We Found Love” singer announced she was pregnant with her second baby during her Super Bowl LVII Halftime show performance on Feb. 13. The pregnancy news came just nine months after RiRi and A$Ap welcomed their baby boy RZA into the world on May 13, 2022.

Ahead of baby Riot’s arrival, Rihanna, A$AP, and RZA took a low key summer vacation to RiRi’s home country, Barbados, where they visited her family. Rihanna shared some cute photos of baby RZA and also showed off her baby bump during the trip. In one adorable snapshot, A$AP held up his oldest child in the air as the father-son duo enjoyed a relaxing swim during sunset. Rihanna also modeled a number of chic pregnancy-friendly outfits on the vacation with her boyfriend and her firstborn son.

In the first few months of baby RZA’s life, Rihanna kept her family out of the spotlight, as she adjusted to becoming a mom in private. However, the Grammy Award winner finally addressed this exciting new chapter in her life in a March 2023 British Vogue cover story. “Oh, my God, it’s legendary,” RiRi said about embracing motherhood. “It’s everything. You really don’t remember life before, that’s the craziest thing ever. You literally try to remember it – and there are photos of my life before – but the feeling, the desires, the things that you enjoy, everything, you just don’t identify with it because you don’t even allow yourself mentally to get that far, because… because it doesn’t matter.”

Rihanna similarly gushed over being a mom and embracing motherhood as she got closer to her due date with Baby No. 2. While on the red carpet at the Met Gala on May 1, she told Entertainment Tonight how her second pregnancy differed from her first. “It’s so different from the first one,” the “Diamonds” singer explained. “Just everything! No cravings, tons of nausea, everything’s different,” she added.