Rihanna Breastfeeds Son RZA, 1, In Savage X Fenty Maternity Bra Ahead Of Baby No. 2: Photos

Rihanna, 35, is empowering mamas everywhere with her latest Savage X Fenty line. Rihanna revealed her maternity bra while breastfeeding her son, RZA, 1, in new photos posted on Instagram. “Not ur mama’s maternity bras…designed by @badgalriri, approved by baby RZA,” the August 8 caption read.

The makeup mogul cradled her son while wearing a new black Savage X Fenty maternity bra. Her bare baby bump peeked out from behind RZA, who looked so cute in black printed shorts. Rihanna showed off her radiant smile as RZA was breastfeeding.

The “Diamonds” singer is currently expecting her second child with rapper A$AP Rocky, 34. Rihanna has continued to define and elevate her maternity style with her latest pregnancy. She loves sexy mini dresses and baring her bump in crop tops while out and about.

Rihanna hasn’t revealed the due date for her second child but is currently in the last few weeks of her pregnancy. She famously debuted her baby bump while performing the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show in February 2023. The most Rihanna pregnancy reveal, right?

In early July 2023, Rihanna soaked up these last few weeks as a family of three with a babymoon trip to her home country of Barbados. She sweetly shared a photo on Instagram of A$AP Rocky holding RZA in the air. “My Bajan boyz,” she captioned her post.

In the first few months of RZA’s life, Rihanna kept her family out of the spotlight. She finally addressed this new chapter of her life as a mother in her March 2023 British Vogue cover story. “Oh, my God, it’s legendary,” she said about embracing motherhood. “It’s everything. You really don’t remember life before, that’s the craziest thing ever. You literally try to remember it – and there are photos of my life before – but the feeling, the desires, the things that you enjoy, everything, you just don’t identify with it because you don’t even allow yourself mentally to get that far, because… because it doesn’t matter.”