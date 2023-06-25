Pregnant Rihanna Glows In Green Mini Dress Out With A$AP Rocky In Barbados: Photos

Couples goals! Rihanna and her beau A$AP Rocky proved they are the picture-perfect pair once again during an outing in Barbados on Saturday, June 24. The pregnant songstress, 35, looked incredible in a shimmering green mini dress as the rapper, 34, kept it slightly casual in a graphic tee and black leather shorts. Leaving a romantic dinner date in Rihanna’s homeland, the pair couldn’t keep their hands off each other like a couple of teenagers in love!

At one point, ASAP threw his arms around his stunning goddess while wearing the biggest grin. Rihanna, looking fly in her sparkling heels and and high ponytail, appeared to be enjoying all the sweet attention. The “Good For You” rapper put a cherry on top of their fabulous night with a kiss on Rihanna’s cheek!

View Related Gallery Rihanna & ASAP Rocky: Photos Of The Parents Since The Start Of Their Relationship

The tropical island outing comes a few days after sparks flew at the Spotify Beach event in Cannes Lions when A$AP took the stage and gave a special shout-out to Rihanna, who was enjoying the show in the audience. In a heartwarming declaration, the rapper referred to the expectant songstress as his “wife” and even dedicated his track “Sundress” to her. The air was electric as he exclaimed, “I’d like to dedicate this song to my beautiful wife in the motherf****** building!” according to Page Six.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky certainly appear to be having fun as they await the arrival of their second child. While the exact due date remains a mystery, it has been well over four months since RiRi broke the news during an epic Super Bowl performance in February. Fans were all a tizzy at the time, as her adorable baby bump stole the spotlight!

Their first bundle of joy, Rza, made a grand entrance in May 2022 and recently marked his first birthday. With the upcoming arrival, the youngster will soon step into the role of a big sibling, just a little over a year apart from their new brother or sister!