Pregnant Rihanna Bares Baby Bump As She & A$AP Rocky Match In Denim At Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton Show

No one does couple outfits like Rihanna, 35, and A$AP Rocky, 34! While at Pharrell Williams‘ Louis Vuitton debut show in Paris on Jun. 20, the Fenty Beauty founder and her man rocked nearly matching denim outfits and turned heads upon their arrival (WATCH HERE). The pregnant momma opted for a checkered denim ensemble by the French brand and opted to add a matching bra top that she put on full display, along with her bare baby bump. Riri added a matching beanie, silver hoop earrings, and several necklaces to her look.

Meanwhile, the “Fashion Killa” hitmaker rocked a denim LV jacket complete with matching LV baggy jeans. The 34-year-old added a bedazzled beanie and sunglasses complete with pearls around them. The power couple sweetly held hands as A$AP Rocky escorted Riri to her seat and could not stop smiling. In a separate video, Rihanna and her beau were seen cheering Pharrell on amid his victory lap after the fashion show. The “We Found Love” singer gave the 50-year-old a thumbs up from the crowd while A$AP Rocky continued to clap.

Not long after the images of the 35-year-old and A$AP Rocky landed online did her fans take to react to the stunning looks. “Fashion couple,” one admirer tweeted, while another joked, “Asap is definitely feeling bonita.” In a separate comment, one fan couldn’t help but compare their denim looks to Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake‘s from 2001. “Curse of the Double Denim Date… round 2,” the fan wrote, along with a photo of Britney and J.T in the iconic look.

Just four days prior to attending Pharrell’s show in Paris, Rihanna took to Instagram to share her Louis Vuitton campaign photo. “LOUIS VUITTON MEN Spring Summer 2024,” she captioned the post. Of course, A$AP Rocky was one of the first to comment and added a series of flame emojis to hype his woman up. Later, a fan praised the “Happy” singer for using Rihanna in the campaign. “The fact that Pharrell had a pregnant woman icon as the model for his first LV menswear campaign,” they wrote, along with a brain emoji. A separate admirer also noted that Riri’s unborn second baby has already made an appearance at the Super Bowl and now this LV ad. “This baby already headlined the superbowl & is now starring in a Louis ad. Iconic,” they penned.

The billionaire and her partner already share one son, RZA, 1, who she gave birth to in May 2022. Less than one year later, the proud mom debuted her growing baby bump at the Super Bowl Halftime show in Feb. 2023, officially confirming she’s expecting her second child with A$AP Rocky. During her appearance at the Met Gala on May 1, Riri made sure to gush over her little one and talk about how motherhood changed her. “I’m in love!”, she quipped. “I’m obsessed and I don’t even feel guilty about it.”