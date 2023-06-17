Pregnant Rihanna Glows With ASAP Rocky In LA As They Expect Baby No. 2: Photos

Rihanna, 35, is continuing to show off her baby bump. The gorgeous singer was photographed walking around Los Angeles, CA with her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, 34, on Friday, and wore an eye-catching stylish yet casual outfit. It included a black varsity jacket over a black and white sports jersey dress with red letters on the front.

The beauty also wore black and white sneakers and had her long hair curled and down. She added glowing makeup, including red lipstick, and accessorized with a gold necklace and big silver hoop earrings. A$AP wore a white long-sleeved graphic shirt, jeans, and a black and white baseball cap as well as sunglasses.

Rihanna and A$AP’s latest outing comes one day after the “Unfaithful” singer wowed in an Instagram video for her brand, Fenty Beauty. She was promoting the brand’s body sparkle product, the All-Over Diamond Veil, and rubbed it all over her bare baby bump. She wore a long-sleeved metallic silver crop top and a sparkly silver dress, in the clip, and had her hair pulled up as she accessorized with silver earrings.

Earlier this month, Rihanna wowed with another look when she had dinner at Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica. She wore a brown fur coat over a gray T-shirt with a graphic on it from the movie Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas and silver sheer leggings. She topped her look off with strappy silver heels and wore a necklace and earrings.

Rihanna’s epic looks come as she’s getting close to welcoming her second child with A$AP. The lovebirds already share one-year-old son RZA Athelston Mayers and have been pretty busy throughout both pregnancies. The “Umbrella” crooner announced that she was expecting her second child during her halftime performance at the Super Bowl earlier this year and hasn’t been shy about showing off her growing bump whenever she can.