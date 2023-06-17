Pregnant Rihanna Glows With ASAP Rocky In LA As They Expect Baby No. 2: Photos

The singer rocked a stylish sports jersey dress as she showed off her growing baby bump during the casual outing.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
June 17, 2023 12:26PM EDT
Rihanna
View gallery
Rihanna Rihanna seen at Flight Club, New York, USA - 26 Jan 2022
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Pregnant pop star Rihanna rocks a bright red Louis Vuitton bag paired with a varsity jacket and some Puma sneakers while enjoying lunch at Wally’s with her partner A$AP Rocky in Los Angeles. Pictured: Rihanna BACKGRID USA 16 JUNE 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Santa Monica, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Pop star Rihanna heads home after enjoying a late night dinner outing at her favorite restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica. Pictured: Rihanna BACKGRID USA 10 JUNE 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: SPOT / LESE / BACKGRID

Rihanna, 35, is continuing to show off her baby bump. The gorgeous singer was photographed walking around Los Angeles, CA with her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, 34, on Friday, and wore an eye-catching stylish yet casual outfit. It included a black varsity jacket over a black and white sports jersey dress with red letters on the front.

Rihanna
Rihanna during the L.A. outing. (SPOT / LESE / BACKGRID)

The beauty also wore black and white sneakers and had her long hair curled and down. She added glowing makeup, including red lipstick, and accessorized with a gold necklace and big silver hoop earrings. A$AP wore a white long-sleeved graphic shirt, jeans, and a black and white baseball cap as well as sunglasses.

Rihanna
Rihanna in her stylish outfit. (SPOT / LESE / BACKGRID)

Rihanna and A$AP’s latest outing comes one day after the “Unfaithful” singer wowed in an Instagram video for her brand, Fenty Beauty. She was promoting the brand’s body sparkle product, the All-Over Diamond Veil, and rubbed it all over her bare baby bump. She wore a long-sleeved metallic silver crop top and a sparkly silver dress, in the clip, and had her hair pulled up as she accessorized with silver earrings.

A$AP Rocky
A$AP Rocky during the L.A. outing. (SPOT / LESE / BACKGRID)

Earlier this month, Rihanna wowed with another look when she had dinner at Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica. She wore a brown fur coat over a gray T-shirt with a graphic on it from the movie Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas and silver sheer leggings. She topped her look off with strappy silver heels and wore a necklace and earrings.

Rihanna’s epic looks come as she’s getting close to welcoming her second child with A$AP. The lovebirds already share one-year-old son RZA Athelston Mayers and have been pretty busy throughout both pregnancies. The “Umbrella” crooner announced that she was expecting her second child during her halftime performance at the Super Bowl earlier this year and hasn’t been shy about showing off her growing bump whenever she can.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad