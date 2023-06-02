Pregnant Rihanna Wears Sheer Sequined Pants While Out For Dinner Ahead Of Baby No. 2’s Arrival

Rihanna sparkled as she stepped out for dinner with a friend on Thursday, June 1. The singer, 35, rocked some sheer, sequined leggings as she met a pal for a bit at Santa Monica’s Giorgio Baldi. The outing came as Rihanna prepares to give birth to her second child with A$AP Rocky, 34. The singer looked fabulous as she was spotted arriving at the eatery.

Besides the sequined pants, Rihanna sported a long, brown fur coat, and a t-shirt for the film Fear And Loathing In Las Vegas (with Johnny Depp as the famed gonzo journalist Hunter S. Thompson). She completed the look with a pair of open-toed high heels. She also accessorized with a diamond necklace and large, round earrings and carried a sparkling purse.

The outing came the same day that the “We Found Love” singer shared a series of photos from a shoot, where she rocked just a pair of glamorous white boots and an oversized black t-shirt with the phrase “Use a condom” printed on the front. Rihanna made a cheeky nod to it being an “old” shirt, as she showed her baby bump in some of the photos.

Rihanna revealed that she was expecting her second child during her epic Super Bowl halftime performance back in February. The announcement came about nine months after she welcomed her first son RZA Athelston Mayers, 13 months, in May 2022. She revealed that she didn’t know she was pregnant when she agreed to perform at the Super Bowl in an interview with Vogue after the game.

Since becoming a mom for the first time, Rihanna has opened up about what an incredible experience it’s been, and how “beautiful” she’s found parenthood. “It’s everything. You really don’t remember life before, that’s the craziest thing ever,” she told Vogue.