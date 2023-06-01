Rihanna Rocks Just An Oversized ‘Use A Condom’ T-Shirt & Boots As She Prepares To Welcome Baby No. 2

Rihanna looked fabulous when she rocked an oversized T-shirt that read 'Use a condom' while pregnant with her second baby.

June 1, 2023 9:25AM EDT
Rihanna Rihanna seen at Flight Club, New York, USA - 26 Jan 2022
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Pregnant Rihanna and A$AP Rocky walk arm in arm as they step out together after their baby Rza’s name is revealed. Pictured: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky BACKGRID USA 10 MAY 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York, NY - Pregnant Rihanna and her beau ASAP Rocky made a stunning entrance at the LVMH Party in NYC, with Rihanna's radiant pregnancy glow and chic style stealing the show! Pictured: Rihanna, ASAP Rocky BACKGRID USA 5 MAY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: PapCulture / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: SplashNews.com

Rihanna is always testing the boundaries when it comes to fashion and that’s exactly what she did in her latest Instagram post. The 35-year-old posted photos wearing an oversized black Savage X Fenty T-shirt that read, “Use a condom,” in huge white block letters. Under the shirt, she wore a pair of super short black biker shorts and rocked a pair of white boots.

Rihanna posted the slideshow of photos with the caption, “this shirt is old… @savagexfenty,” which was a joke considering she’s currently pregnant with her second child. In the photos, she wore the super baggy black tee that fit her more like a dress than a shirt. Under the top, she wore tight black shorts that put her toned legs on full display and she topped her look off with white leather slouchy pointed-toe heeled boots and large white sunglasses.

If there’s one look Ri loves it is an oversized T-shirt worn as a dress and she proved that when she was recently out with her one-year-old son, RZA, and A$AP Rocky. For the outing, she wore an oversized Vintage 90’s Wu-Tang Hockey Jersey with a completely see-through black Saint Laurent Sheer Tulle Maxi Skirt. Rihanna accessorized her look with a pair of black Maison Margiela x Gentle Monsters Mm003 Sunglasses, strappy black Saint Laurent Slingback Open-Toe Heels, layers of diamond jewelry, and a Briony Raymond Vintage Pearl Necklace.

Aside from these recent looks, Rihanna was just in Tokyo when she wore a completely sheer black Fenty mini dress that put her bare baby bump on display as well as her black bra and panties. She styled the dress with a long black Balenciaga Leather Zip-Up Belted Coat on top, a pair of Balenciaga Square Knife Rhinestone-Embellished Pumps, Gentle Monster Paso 01 Star-Embellished Sunglasses, and a Lauren Rubinski Extra Large 14K Gold Necklace.

