Rihanna Rocks Just An Oversized ‘Use A Condom’ T-Shirt & Boots As She Prepares To Welcome Baby No. 2

Rihanna is always testing the boundaries when it comes to fashion and that’s exactly what she did in her latest Instagram post. The 35-year-old posted photos wearing an oversized black Savage X Fenty T-shirt that read, “Use a condom,” in huge white block letters. Under the shirt, she wore a pair of super short black biker shorts and rocked a pair of white boots.

Rihanna posted the slideshow of photos with the caption, “this shirt is old… @savagexfenty,” which was a joke considering she’s currently pregnant with her second child. In the photos, she wore the super baggy black tee that fit her more like a dress than a shirt. Under the top, she wore tight black shorts that put her toned legs on full display and she topped her look off with white leather slouchy pointed-toe heeled boots and large white sunglasses.

If there’s one look Ri loves it is an oversized T-shirt worn as a dress and she proved that when she was recently out with her one-year-old son, RZA, and A$AP Rocky. For the outing, she wore an oversized Vintage 90’s Wu-Tang Hockey Jersey with a completely see-through black Saint Laurent Sheer Tulle Maxi Skirt. Rihanna accessorized her look with a pair of black Maison Margiela x Gentle Monsters Mm003 Sunglasses, strappy black Saint Laurent Slingback Open-Toe Heels, layers of diamond jewelry, and a Briony Raymond Vintage Pearl Necklace.

Aside from these recent looks, Rihanna was just in Tokyo when she wore a completely sheer black Fenty mini dress that put her bare baby bump on display as well as her black bra and panties. She styled the dress with a long black Balenciaga Leather Zip-Up Belted Coat on top, a pair of Balenciaga Square Knife Rhinestone-Embellished Pumps, Gentle Monster Paso 01 Star-Embellished Sunglasses, and a Lauren Rubinski Extra Large 14K Gold Necklace.