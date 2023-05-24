Rihanna Wears Massive Diamond Toe Ring For Night Out: Watch

Rihanna stepped out for a night on the town & rocked a massive diamond ring on one of her left toes & later took to TikTok to share the video on May 24.

“Diamonds” hitmaker Rihanna, 35, proved she is a trendsetter with her latest accessory… a nine carat diamond toe ring! The expecting momma showed off her giant diamond ring worn on one of her left toes via TikTok on May 24. “quiet luxury,” she joked in the video‘s caption. Riri paired the lavish accessory with open-toed black high heels and what appeared to be a white feathered dress quickly shown at the end of the video.

Soon after the pop star shared the video, many of her 8.4 million followers flooded the comments with their reactions. “Rihanna rocks a toe ring so I went out and bought a toe ring,” one admirer quipped in the comments, while a second added, “oh to be as rich as rihanna.” A third fan couldn’t help but note that Rihanna might’ve just kicked off the latest toe ring trend. “and on that day, a toe ring revolution began,” the fan penned. The pear-shaped ring was designed by Los Angeles-based jeweler XIVKARATS, who confirmed the ring was nine carats total, via Instagram.

Although the 35-year-old didn’t share the up-close video of her toe ring until May 24, it appeared to have been from the chic outfit she rocked on Apr. 30 (see PHOTOS HERE). The black heels were the same ones that Rihanna wore in the TikTok video and her feathered dress also appeared to be the same one she wore in the now-viral clip. “not even monday,” the Fenty Beauty founder captioned the clip, seemingly referencing the then-upcoming Met Gala on May 1.

The next day, a fan took to Instagram to share a video all about the toe ring on May 1. “I’m just here to let you know that Rihanna wore a nine carat diamond on her toe! Nine carats on her toe! Not even her big toe,” the fashion fan exclaimed in the clip. “Success means wearing a nine carat diamond on your toe and not even caring enough to post about it.” However, Riri proved them wrong, as she shared the video of her diamond accessory nearly one month later.

Rihanna has been making headlines lately for her iconic maternity style, which has often featured sky-high heels, short dresses, and more. She even attended the Met Gala alongside her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, earlier this month and put her baby bump on full display. Riri and the rapper welcomed their first son, RZA Athelston Mayers, 1, in May 2022. She announced that she is pregnant with her second child while performing the Super Bowl Halftime Show on Feb. 12.

