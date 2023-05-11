Rihanna Displays Baby Bump In Crop Top & Hugs A$AP Rocky On Outing After 1st Child’s Name Is Revealed

Rihanna looks like she’s ready to pop! The pregnant singer, 35, put her baby bump on display, in a white Savage X Fenty crop top, as she stepped out with her man A$AP Rocky in Los Angeles on May 10. Rihanna, who is expecting her second child with A$AP, 34, also wore an oversized navy blazer, white jeans, and black sunglasses. At one point during their walk, Rihanna and A$AP shared a sweet hug. The couple’s latest outing comes after their 11-month-old son’s name was revealed.

A$AP dressed just as stylish as Rihanna did for their walk in LA. The famous rapper wore a red leather jacket over a white T-shirt, with a pair of denim jeans and black cowboy shoes. A$AP also rocked his own pair of sunglasses to go along with his fashionable look. He had a giant smile on his face when he hugged the woman who made him a father last year.

Rihanna gave birth to her son on May 13, 2022, and ahead of her baby boy’s first birthday, it’s been revealed that his name is RZA Athelston Mayers. Daily Mail reported that they obtained the child’s birth certificate, which shows his name. Apparently, Rihanna and A$AP named their son after producer and rapper RZA, the leader of the Wu-Tang Clan. The baby’s middle name, Athelston, is also A$AP’s middle name.

Rihanna seems to be just weeks away from the arrival of her second child. The “We Found Love” hitmaker announced her surprising second pregnancy in February 2023, when she took the stage for the first time as a headliner for the Super Bowl Halftime Show. She showed off her baby bump in a red jumpsuit, as she sang some of her greatest songs ever.

Since her son was born, Rihanna has gushed over being a mom. “Oh, my God, it’s legendary,” she told Vogue in an interview published three days after her Super Bowl performance. “It’s everything. You really don’t remember life before, that’s the craziest thing ever,” Rihanna said of giving birth. “Essentially, from one person I became two. You walk into the hospital as a couple and leave as a family of three. It’s nuts.”