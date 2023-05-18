Rihanna Shares Topless Photos From Her 1st Pregnancy As She Embraces Motherhood

Rihanna isn’t known for covering up. In newly shared topless photos via Instagram you can SEE HERE, the “Umbrella” singer, 35, who is currently pregnant with her second child, showed off a bulging baby bump from her first pregnancy in a tropical beach setting. An oiled up Riri cupped her breasts while wearing nothing but chain jewelry, a pair of string bikini bottoms, and a pair of stiletto heels. She wore her long, wet hair around her shoulders for the sultry shots.

“Here’s a little series I call ‘Rub on ya titties,'” she captioned the photo carousel. “In honor of my first pregnancy, embracing motherhood like a g, and the magic that this body made! Baby RZA… he in there not having a clue how nuts his mama is, or how obsessed he was bout to make me.” The “Lift Me Up” singer concluded the post with the hashtags #maternityshoot2022 and #tobecontinued — so fans can presumably expect another maternity photo shoot soon.

Among the singer’s followers to comment on the photo collection were Chloe Bailey, who wrote, “i’m obsessed wow,” along with heart eye emojis and a “wow.” Saweetie also weighed in with a simple, “wow.” “You wear pregnancy so well girl,” remarked one of Riri’s 150 million followers on the platform, while another wrote, “its the bump for meeeee.” “Just doing it for all the women out there. THE QUUUEEENNN,” commented yet another.

Rihanna announced her second pregnancy with boyfriend A$AP Rocky during a controversial Super Bowl halftime performance on February 12. Throughout both, she’s remained true to her daring sense of style. “I’m hoping that we were able to redefine what’s considered ‘decent’ for pregnant women,” she told Vogue back in April of 2022. “My body is doing incredible things right now, and I’m not going to be ashamed of that. This time should feel celebratory. Because why should you be hiding your pregnancy?”