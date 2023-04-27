Rihanna Puts Bare Baby Bump On Display In Crop Top & Camo Jacket Ahead Of Baby No. 2

Rihanna was photographed catching an early morning flight out of New York City on April 27. The singer kept a low profile when paparazzi caught her exiting her hotel, but her baby bump was fully on display in her casual ensemble. Rihanna wore a tiny white crop top, which she paired with loose, low-rise pants and a camouflage jacket. The look was complete with fresh white sneakers, a baseball cap and sunglasses. The star’s baby bump was front and center in the look, which showcased her stomach.

It’s been less than one year since Rihanna welcomed her first child, a baby boy, in May 2022. She confirmed her second pregnancy while performing at the Super Bowl in February. Since then, she’s been out and about quite a bit, showing off her top-notch maternity style. She took a similar approach during her first pregnancy, rocking bold, baby bump-baring looks while out in public day after day. Rihanna shares her two children with boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, who she started dating in 2020.

For the first several months of her son’s life, Rihanna kept him off of social media and out of the public eye. However, in Dec. 2022, she shared the first glimpse at the little one on TikTok before paparazzi could post photos of them doing a photo shoot together on the beach. That photo shoot wound up being for a Feb. 2023 Vogue cover, where Rihanna officially debuted her son to the world. Since then, he’s joined his famous parents on public outings, although they have yet to share his name.

“Throw me to the wolves, do what you want with me, but he doesn’t have a say in any of this,” Rihanna explained in her Vogue interview, regarding the decision to keep her baby private. “We’ve been protecting him thus far and you don’t have any consent to be posting photos or selling photos of my child, a minor. Get the hell out of here with that.” She has not publicly confirmed the due date for her second child.