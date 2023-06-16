Rihanna Brushes Sparkles Over Her Bare Baby Bump As She Rocks A Silver Crop Top For Fenty Beauty

In a new video for Fenty Beauty, Rihanan glams up her bare baby bump with the brand's All-Over Diamond Veil body sparkle product.

June 16, 2023
Although Rihanna, who’s several months pregnant, has been keeping a bit of a lower profile in recent weeks, she resurfaced in an Instagram video for her Fenty Beauty brand on June 15. The video was promotion for the brand’s body sparkle product, the All-Over Diamond Veil. She brushed the sparkly product all over her bare belly, with her baby bump fully on display. For the ad, she wore a sparkly outfit as well, consisting of a long-sleeved silver crop top with cutouts and a sparkling silver skirt.

Of course, Rihanna managed to still look glam as ever, even while so far along in her pregnancy. She had her hair pulled back into a slick high ponytail, with silver eye shadow and a glossy lip. Plus, she wore sparkling diamond earrings, as well, so there was clearly a theme here! “We don’t call it #DiamondBomb All-Over Diamond Veil for nothing,” the video’s caption said. “Muva [Rihanna] shines bright all on her own + applies #DiamondBomb in ‘How Many Carats?!’ on her pregnant belly to match.”

Rihanna is currently expecting her second child with A$AP Rocky. Although the baby’s due date is unknown, it’s been more than four months since RiRi announced her pregnancy while performing at the Super Bowl in February. At the time of the performance, her baby bump was already fully visible and on display. Rihanna and A$AP’s first childRza, was born in May 2022 and just celebrated his first birthday, so he’ll be just over a year old when his little brother or sister is born.

In the months after Rihanna confirmed her pregnancy, she hasn’t been shy about stepping out and showing off her maternity style. The singer has not been afraid to take risks with her pregnancy fashion, and she took the same approach while expecting Rza, as well. Rihanna and A$AP started dating at the beginning of 2020, and although they have not publicly discussed plans to get married, they’ve clearly proven they’re committed to one another for the long haul!

