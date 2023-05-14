A$AP Rocky & Rihanna Snuggle Son Rza, 1, At His 1st Birthday Party: Photos

A$AP Rocky, 34, gave a shoutout to his son Rza on his first birthday. The rapper, who shares the adorable tot with girlfriend Rihanna, 35, took to Instagram to share several family photos on Saturday as well as a special message. “‘WU TANG IZ 4 DA CHUREN’ HAPPY 1st BIRTHDAY TO MY 1st BORN . RZA,” the proud dad wrote along with a red heart emoji.

The series of photos in the post showed off various memorable moments between the happy couple and their bundle of joy. One showed the “Umbrella” singer kissing her beau on the cheek as they sat on a blanket with Rza. Another showed the soon-to-be family of four standing and posing while smiling and wearing matching black leather. Rocky held his son and added shades to his look as Rihanna, a loving mother, looked on. There were also balloons in the background, indicating it may have been Rza’s birthday party.

A family mirror selfie added to the photo bunch as well as photos of just the doting dad and his son. An adorable video of Rocky holding Rza up to the camera was also a highlight. Once the post went public, it didn’t take long for fans to comment about how epic the snapshots were and how cute Rza was. They also sent birthday wishes.

Rza’s birthday post comes just a few days after his name was revealed. Rihanna and Rocky had kept it private until his birth certificate was obtained by Daily Mail. He was apparently named in honor of producer and rapper RZA, the leader of the Wu-Tang Clan, which would explain why Rocky included the band in the caption for his son’s birthday post.

As Rza hit a milestone, both Rocky and Rihanna are getting ready to welcome their second child any day now. The lovebirds announced the second pregnancy earlier this year, during Rihanna’s epic Super Bowl Halftime Show performance, and have showed off the baby bump ever since. It’s unclear exactly when the baby is due, but fans have been eagerly awaiting the new arrival.