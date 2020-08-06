Britney Spears Shares Cute Callback To Her Romance With Justin Timberlake & Fans Lose It

Britney Spears was feeling nostalgic for 2001! The pop star couldn’t help but remember her date with Justin Timberlake at the AMAs almost two decades ago, after stumbling upon this photo.

Britney Spears, 38, just reminded fans of her most iconic moment with ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake, 39: the time they showed up to the 2001 American Music Awards in denim-on-denim outfits. The memory came to Britney after she came across this photo of two adorable children recreating the former couple’s look, which sent the pop star rolling in laughter. The “Toxic” singer shared the photo to her own Instagram page on Aug. 6, writing, “I guess my denim was a hit years ago” — cue a ton of shrugging, unicorn and laughing emojis.

It was a faithful recreation of the early aughts look, complete with miniature versions of Britney’s denim dress and Justin’s denim blazer and fedora. Of course, fans freaked out over this nostalgic throwback. “Best couple ever,” one fan commented, missing Britney and Justin’s romance. Others confirmed that the double denim outfits were indeed “a hit,” with comments like “Queen of realizing her impact on fashion!!!!!!!” and “Forever iconic.”

RIP to the days Britney and Justin once walked red carpets as the power couple! The pair met as children on the set of The Mickey Mouse Club in 1993, and crossed professional paths again when Britney opened for Justin’s former boy band,*NSYNC, for the group’s 1998-1999 tour.

Britney and Justin’s friendship eventually turned romantic in 1999, and they dated until their shocking split in 2002. Both are in serious relationships now; Justin is married to actress Jessica Biel, 38 (whom he shares a five-year-old child, Silas Randall Timberlake, with) and Britney is dating dancer Sam Asghari, 26.

Although Justin and Britney’s breakup was plagued by speculation that the latter had allegedly cheated with her choreographer, Wade Robson — which has never been confirmed — Justin and Britney remain on good terms! Justin left a friendly comment underneath a video of his ex dancing to his song in April of 2020. Justin also had kind words to say about their past relationship while chatting with Lance Bass on his former bandmate’s podcast, The Daily Popcast, in March.

Explaining why he and Britney chose to deck themselves out in denim, Justin admitted to Lance, “You do a lot of things when you’re young and in love.” So, we now know that both Britney and Justin have nothing but fond memories for their most historic fashion moment!