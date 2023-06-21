A$AP Rocky Calls Pregnant Rihanna His ‘Wife’ As She Dances At His Concert In A Sheer Dress: Watch

A power couple through and through! While performing at the Spotify Beach at Cannes Lions event on Jun. 21, rapper A$AP Rocky, 34, made sure to shout out his leading lady, Rihanna, 35, who was in the audience (watch the video here). Not only did he call the pregnant songstress his “wife,” but he also dedicated his song “Sundress” to her. “I’d like to dedicate this song to my beautiful wife in the motherf****** building!”, he shouted, per Page Six.

Fans spot Rihanna watching A$AP Rocky at the Spotify Beach at Cannes Lions. pic.twitter.com/DYRtG82wII — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 21, 2023

While in the audience, Riri rocked a sexy sheer black dress complete with a sequined bikini underneath. The 35-year-old opted to tie her raven-hued tresses back in an elegant low ponytail and was even seen caressing her growing baby bump several times. Later, while the “Fashion Killa” hitmaker was performing, the Fenty Beauty founder was pictured grooving along to the music and moving her head along to the beat. The outlet reported that other A-listers at the concert included comedian Tiffany Haddish, Bachelorette alum Dale Moss and influencers David Dobrik and Cameron Dallas.

Soon after videos of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky landed online, many of the brunette beauty’s fans took to the comments to react. “RIHANNA IS DAMN FINE!”, one admirer tweeted, along with a video of Riri shouting “Oh my f****** song!” Meanwhile, in a separate thread one fan couldn’t help but gush over the expecting mom’s look. “she looks so gorgeous omg,” they wrote, while a third quipped, “She’s always looking good.” A$AP Rocky also had one of the fans shout him out in the comments too adding that he is “so fine.”

Rihanna’s night out watching her man sing comes just one day after the couple turned heads in matching denim outfits while at the Louis Vuitton show amid Paris Fashion Week. The billionaire paired her checkered denim jumpsuit with a matching bra top and silver hoop earrings, meanwhile the 34-year-old rocked a denim LV jacket with matching LV jeans. Riri and the father of her children made sure to rock similar beanies and were also seen cheering Pharrell Williams on at the end of his debut show.

The New York native and Riri welcomed a son, RZA, 1, in May 2022, and later announced they were expecting their second child together in Feb. 2023. Rihanna announced her pregnancy while performing at the Super Bowl Halftime show on Feb. 12, by rubbing her growing belly on stage. Since then, the makeup maven has gushed over her family and motherhood in recent months, including on Jun. 18, when she took to A$AP Rocky’s Father’s Day post to wish him the best. “The Mayers boys stole my whole heart! Happy Father’s Day nerd,” she joked in the caption of the adorable family photos.