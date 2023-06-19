Rihanna Gushes A$AP Rocky ‘Stole My Whole Heart’ On His Father’s Day Post with Son RZA

The 'Praise The Lord' rapper posted a series of photos and videos of himself and Rihanna with their one-year-old son.

June 19, 2023 10:49AM EDT
rihanna, asap rocky, rza
Rihanna wrote a loving tribute to A$AP Rockyher boyfriend and the father of her son, RZAon Father’s Day on Sunday, June 18. The “Needed Me” singer, 35, commented on a post that Rocky, 34, had shared to celebrate the day for dads, complete with tons of adorable photos of their one-year-old little boy.

RiRi left a comment with lots of love for Rocky (whose real name is Rakim Mayer) and their son. “The Mayers boys stole my whole heart! Happy Father’s Day nerd,” she wrote. The photo set that Rocky posted was captioned in all-caps with him saying, “Everyday Father’s Day” with a heart emoji.

The videos included a shot of Rocky brushing his teeth. Another clip showed him smoking, while Rihanna showed off her baby bump, and he encouraged to show her belly. The last video featured RZA laying on his and Rihanna’s bed while watching a kids’ TV show. The photos that he shared included both him and RiRi cuddling with their son in bed. Another was a close-up photo of RZA’s smiling face. He also included a shot of him holding their son while kissing Rihanna’s baby bump for their second child!

This Sunday was Rocky’s second Father’s Day, after welcoming RZA with Rihanna in May 2022. The Anti star revealed that she was pregnant with their second child during her Super Bowl Halftime show in February. It was revealed that they’d named their son RZA after the famed Wu-Tang Clan rapper in May of this year.

Besides celebrating Father’s Day with Rocky and her son, Rihanna has shown off a few amazing maternity looks throughout her second pregnancy. She’s shared photos of herself rocking high heels and short shorts while showing off her baby bump. She also made a tongue-in-cheek joke when she posted a photo of herself, sporting an oversized t-shirt with the phrase “Use a Condom” printed on the front of it. Most recently, she wore an all-silver outfit with a long-sleeved crop top and a sparkling skirt.

