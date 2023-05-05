Rihanna Teases Potential Wedding To A$AP Rocky With Met Gala Tweet: ‘De Bride’

Rihanna, 35, and her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, 34, could be hearing wedding bells soon… at least that’s what fans are speculating after her posts from May 5. The Fenty Beauty founder took to social media to share a carousel of photos from the Met Gala on May 1 and noted how much her white Valentino dress channeled her inner bride. “shout outz 2 the bridal party….here come de bride #idoKARL #METgala2023,” she captioned the sweet post of her with the rapper at the lavish event.

The soon-to-be mother-of-two also took to Instagram to share the same post, and that is where her fans began to speculate that the billionaire could be getting married soon. “She said ‘im married now,'” one admirer wrote, along with a heart eye emoji. Meanwhile, a second fan couldn’t but wish that the Met Gala was the couple’s secret wedding party. “@badgalriri That would have been SO DOPE if we was at a wedding we knew nothing about!! #thebride,” they joked in the comments.

Along many other A-list celebrities, Riri dressed to impress at the gala on Monday. The pregnant songstress wore a chic white Valentino ballgown, complete with a removable floral hood. She paired the ensemble with on-trend mini white sunglasses, a bold red lip, and a lavish diamond necklace. Meanwhile, A$AP Rocky opted for a black suit and tie for the upper portion of his outfit, while the bottom portion featured denim pants under a plaid kilt. The “Fashion Killa” hitmaker completed his look with black sunglasses, diamond earrings, and steel-toed black boots. Can we say, couple goals?!

While at the event in New York City earlier this week, Riri took the time to gush over her 11-month-old son (whose name is not known) and her bun in the oven. During her chat with Entertainment Tonight the style icon explained how her second pregnancy varies from her first. “It’s so different from the first one,” the brunette bombshell said. “Just everything! No cravings, tons of nausea, everything’s different.” More so, the momma bear explained that she currently feels “good” and “energetic” amid the second pregnancy. Finally, Rihanna added that she is over the moon by her little guy, who is set to be a big brother later this year. “I’m in love!”, she gushed. “I’m obsessed and I don’t even feel guilty about it.”

The “Rude Boy” singer announced her second pregnancy while performing on stage at the Super Bowl on Feb. 12. Rihanna rocked a fiery red ensemble and rubber her baby bump to confirm she was expanding her family once more. Since announcing she is expecting her second child with her boyfriend, Riri has been very open about her thoughts on motherhood. When chatting with Vogue UK in Feb., the Barbados native declared that being a mom was the greatest. “Oh, my God, it’s legendary,” Rihanna said at the time. “It’s everything. You really don’t remember life before, that’s the craziest thing ever.”

When she recalled seeing memories from the times prior to her first pregnancy, she explained how she has a different perspective. “There are photos of my life before – but the feeling, the desires, the things that you enjoy, everything, you just don’t identify with it because you don’t even allow yourself mentally to get that far,” she added. The multi-talented powerhouse recently performed her song “Lift Me Up” at the Oscars on Mar. 12. The track was notably nominated for Best Original Song, which ultimately went to Rahul Sipligunj for his song, “Naatu Naatu.”

