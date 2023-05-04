Rihanna Slays Mini Skirt & Thigh-High Boots With Baby Bump On Display While Out With A$AP Rocky

Another day, another slay from Rihanna! The pregnant singer stepped out in a bump-baring outfit with A$AP Rocky on May 3.

May 4, 2023
Two days after her big return to the Met Gala, Rihanna was photographed on another date night with A$AP Rocky in New York City. The singer, who is currently pregnant with her second child, continued to put her stellar maternity style on display with another jaw-dropping look. She rocked a tiny crop top with a little mini skirt, allowing her bare baby bump to hang free and be put on full display for the pair’s dinner date at Carbone.

RiRi’s look was complete with thigh-high boots and a long, leather trench coat to combat the chilly spring evening in the Big Apple. Her glam look was on-point, with her hair piled atop her head in an updo and her face glowing with a gorgeous makeup look, complete with glossed lips. She held hands with A$AP as photographers snapped away. The rapper was dressed in jeans, a plaid shirt and blue puffer jacket for the evening.

As Rihanna and A$AP Rocky gear up for their son’s first birthday, they’re also preparing to welcome baby number two. Rihanna shocked fans when she announced her pregnancy during her performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show in February. Since then, she hasn’t shied away from public appearances, once again displaying bold pregnancy fashion while out and about.

On May 1, she attended one of the most high-profile events of the year, the Met Gala, in New York City. While fans anxiously awaited her red carpet look, Rihanna made sure she was the last one to arrive at the star-studded Ball. She did not disappoint with her Karl Lagerfeld inspired look, which featured a white dress and floral jacket. Her look was complete with dazzling diamond necklaces, with a heavy makeup look to contrast the simplistic color of her gown.

Being pregnant didn’t stop Rihanna from staying out until the early hours of the morning, either. After the Met Gala, she hit up an after-party in another stunning ensemble. Her post-event look consisted of a buttoned crop top, along with a low-rise skirt, once again leaving her bare baby bump out.

