Pregnant Rihanna Changes Into White Crop Top & High Slit Skirt For Met Gala After-Party

Rihanna changed into her second white outfit of the night for a Met Gala after-party on May 1. While heading to an event hosted by Dua Lipa in New York City, the singer rocked a button down white top, which rested atop her protruding bare baby bump. She paired the blouse with a low rise skirt ,which had a thigh-high slit, putting her strappy white heels on full display. She also continued to honor the Karl Lagerfeld theme by wearing pearls and a long, dangling cross necklace. Her look was complete with white-rimmed sunglasses and dangling earrings, as well.

Earlier in the night, Rihanna walked the Met Gala red carpet with partner, A$AP Rocky. The two were the last to arrive at the event. Photographers were left waiting for several minutes after the previous guests went inside before Rihanna showed up. However, RiRi did not disappoint with her Met Gala look. She gave bridal vibes in the white ensemble. When she first arrived, she covered up the top half of her dress with a floral headpiece, which covered her entire midsection.

Eventually, the top half of the dress became an off-the-shoulder jacket, allowing Rihanna to debut the spaghetti strap look underneath. Her baby bump was visible underneath the white fabric of the dress, which included a long train that cascaded down the carpet. A$AP Rocky proudly posed for photos with Rih, while also stepping to the side to let her have her moment.

Rihanna welcomed her first child, a baby boy, in May 2022. Just nine months later, she confirmed that she was already several months pregnant with her second child when she debuted a baby bump for the first time as she performed during the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Since then, Rihanna has once again been showing off bold maternity looks while out and about and at public events. The singer is not afraid to bare all during her pregnancy, and she certainly hasn’t shied away from the public eye during either pregnancy.

At the Met Gala, Rihanna dished about her second pregnancy. “It’s so different than the first one,” she revealed. “Just everything — no cravings, tons of nausea, everything’s different.” However, she added, I’m enjoying it. I feel good. I feel energetic.”