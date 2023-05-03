A$AP Rocky Apologizes To Fan He Squished While Jumping Barrier Ahead Of Met Gala

The Met Gala on May 1 had many viral moments and A$AP Rocky, 34, hopping over his fans to jump into his hotel’s entrance was one of them! The rapper, who walked the red carpet alongside his pregnant girlfriend, Rihanna, used his fans to help bolster him over a barricade outside the Carlyle Hotel in New York City just hours ahead of his Met Gala entrance. After the moment went viral online (watch here), the 34-year-old took to Twitter to apologize to one of the fans whose face he accidentally squished. “ASAP Rocky just literally jumped over me,” the admirer named Maddy wrote, to which he replied, “LOL MY FAULT $WEETHEART.”

LOL MY FAULT $WEETHEART https://t.co/hrQmeHosBL — LORD FLACKO JODYE II (@asvpxrocky) May 2, 2023

Soon after he publicly apologized, many of the father-of-one‘s fans took to the comments section of A$AP’s tweet to react to his statement of regret. “This is the most A$AP Rocky way for A$AP Rocky to apologize,” one follower quipped, along with a gif of the recording artist. A second fan couldn’t help but feel sorry for Maddy, whose eyeglasses got seemingly smashed in the process. “I wanna fix her glasses so bad!”, they wrote.

So does anyone know why ASAP Rocky had to do this? #MetGala pic.twitter.com/cKVttaCfAY — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) May 1, 2023

The plot got even more interesting when Maddy realized that Riri’s man has officially begun following her on Twitter. “why is asap now oomf [one of my followers],” she wrote on May 2. The superfan also quote tweeted his apology and explained that she was set to make it into an official shirt. “I’m printing this on a t-shirt,” she joked on Twitter. Hours before A$AP Rocky apologized to her, she took to Twitter to clarify that it was actually Harry Styles, 29, that she was hoping to see. “i am literally a Harry Styles fan like trust asap was not the man i wanted to manhandle me,” Maddy wrote in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Despite the online chatter surrounding A$AP and the fan, he and the Fenty Beauty founder were complete couple goals on the red carpet. Rihanna wowed in a heavenly white gown by Valentino, while her partner rocked a black suit jacket and a plaid kilt over his jeans. The billionaire glided onto the carpet wearing a floral hood over the gown which she later removed. Riri complete the look with a diamond statement necklace and a bold red lipstick.

While on the red carpet the soon-to-be mother-of-two spoke to Entertainment Tonight about her second pregnancy while she also gushed over her 11-month-old son. “It’s so different from the first one,” she said of her second pregnancy. “Just everything! No cravings, tons of nausea, everything’s different.” Rihanna also quipped about how much she is loving motherhood. “I’m enjoying it! I feel good… I feel energetic,” she added. She welcomed her son, whose name she is still keeping under wraps with A$AP last May. “I’m in love!”, the “Umbrella” songstress gushed of her little man. “I’m obsessed and I don’t even feel guilty about it.”